Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Venous Thromboembolism Product market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Venous Thromboembolism Product market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Venous Thromboembolism Product market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Venous Thromboembolism Product market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product, disease indication, end user and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is defined as a clot of blood beginning in a vein. It is a third leading vascular disease that affects about 300,000 and 600,000 Americans every year following heart attack and stroke. Operation, cancer, immobilization, and hospitalization are the most common factors that trigger venous thromboembolism. Deep vein thrombosis is observed in the legs when the blood flow slows down or changes are observed in the blood flow. In women, during pregnancy and the use of hormones for menopause symptoms, such as oral contraceptives or estrogen, can also play a vital role in causing venous thromboembolism.

The study provides a decisive view on the Venous Thromboembolism Product market by segmenting the market based on product, disease indication, end user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on product, the market is segmented into Upper Pneumatic Compression Sleeves, Lower Pneumatic Compression Sleeves, Permanent Inferior Vena Cava Filters, Retrievable Inferior Vena Cava Filters, Embolectomy Balloon Catheters, Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices, Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT) Devices, Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps, Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps without Gradient and Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps with Calibrated Gradient. Due to the associated advantages such as health, effectiveness, percutaneous recovery and protection from pulmonary embolism, the retrievable inferior vena cava filters segment will grow significantly during the forecast timeframe. These benefits boost the use of retrievable inferior vena cava filters, thus driving segmental production.

Based on disease indication, the market is segmented into Deep Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism. During the expected timeframe, the pulmonary embolism segment is projected to observe robust CAGR. Development is primarily attributable to increased pulmonary embolism prevalence. In addition, various programs are planned to encourage segmental development to increase public understanding of pulmonary embolism. Based on end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics and Others. The segment of hospitals is projected to grow exponentially over the period of analysis. Patient pool upsurge coupled with increasing vena cava surgical procedures are factors that encourage growth in the hospital segment. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. During the forecast timeline, North America”s venous thromboembolism treatment market is expected to witness robust CAGR due to increased demand for advance therapy together with well-established healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism promotes local development. The venous thromboembolism treatment industry in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to growing demand for cost-effective treatment combined with improving the region”s healthcare infrastructure. Increasing spending on healthcare should also promote local business growth.

Evidence-based recommendations are available to support health care providers in clinical decision-making to treat pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis that should further fuel market growth in the treatment of venous thromboembolism. Increasing demand for cost-effective treatment is also expected to boost the growth of companies. Increasing rates of inferior vena cava filters also fosters market growth in venous thromboembolism treatment. Nevertheless, to some degree that preference for the treatment of venous thromboembolism dependent on drugs can hamper the growth of the industry.

Key players within global Venous Thromboembolism Product market include Stryker, Koninklijke Philips N.V., DJO Global, Cook Medical, Cardinal Health (Medtronic), Boston Scientific, Arjo, and Argon Medical Devices amongst others.

The report segments global Venous Thromboembolism Product market as follows:

Global Venous Thromboembolism Product Market: Product Segment Analysis

Upper Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Lower Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Permanent Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Retrievable Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Embolectomy Balloon Catheters

Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices

Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT) Devices

Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps without Gradient

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps with Calibrated Gradient

Global Venous Thromboembolism Product Market: Disease indication Segment Analysis

Deep Venous Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism

Global Venous Thromboembolism Product Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

Others

Global Venous Thromboembolism Product Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

