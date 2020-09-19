Etanercept Market: by Application (Psoriasis, Arthritis, and Spondylitis): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Etanercept market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Etanercept Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Etanercept market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the etanercept market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the etanercept market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the etanercept market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the etanercept market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the etanercept market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the etanercept market on global and regional basis.

Etanercept is a biopharmaceutical that is used to treat autoimmune disorders. Etanercept interferes with tumor necrosis factor (TNF) by performing as a TNF inhibitor. The biopharmaceutical is U.S. FDA approved to treat psoriatic arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and plaque psoriasis.

Factors such as growing incidence of spondylitis and arthritis, rising cases of obesity, growing number of accidents, efforts taken by governments to create awareness regarding biopharmaceuticals, and FDA approval will act as major driving factors in the growth of global etanercept market. Growing healthcare expenditure and investment in research and development will act as an opportunity for the market players in the etanercept market. Nonetheless, heavy regulations related to efficacy and safety of etanercept will restrict the growth of global etanercept market.

The global etanercept market has been split into application and region. Based on application, etanercept market has been segmented into psoriasis, arthritis, and spondylitis. The arthritis segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to rise in cases of arthritis.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. Presence of key companies, rapid uptake of new treatment, and accessibility of modern treatment options will boost the market growth in this region. Europe is expected to be the second major market. The key reasons are presence of skilled physicians and high healthcare expenditure. Asia Pacific will grow at rapid rate over the forecast time-frame due to growing patient awareness, high cases of arthritis, and increase in accident cases. The market in Latin America will grow at a substantial rate during the estimate period. The Africa and Middle Eastern region is expected to exhibit definite progression in the anticipated time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Cipla Limited, Novartis International AG, Celltrion Inc., and Immunex Corporation among others.

This report segments the Global Etanercept Market as follows:

Global Etanercept Market: By Application

Psoriasis

Arthritis

Spondylitis

Global Etanercept Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

