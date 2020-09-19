Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Home Sleep Screening Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Home Sleep Screening Devices Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Home Sleep Screening Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Home Sleep Screening Devices Market: by Product (Sleep Monitors, Wearable (Wrist Devices & Hand Bands Devices, Sleep Mask Tracker Devices, Ring Devices, and Headband Devices), Non-Wearable (Under Mattress Non-Wearable Devices, Under Sheet Non-Wearable Devices, and Bedside Non-Wearable Devices), and Smart Sleep Equipments (Smart Beds, and Smart Pillows)), by Indication (Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Insomnia, Parasomnia, Snoring, Narcolepsy, and Other Indications), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Home Sleep Testing Centers, Retail Pharmacies, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global home sleep screening devices market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Sleep screening devices are portable small devices used by patients to access disorders related to sleep. These devices track sleeping habits and help in determining important decisions for a healthy sleep cycle. These devices connect to the body with the help of a sensor which tracks sleep cycle and sleeping pattern. These devices also provide information related to oxygen saturation, nasal flow, and snoring. The home sleep screening devices help reduce the transportation cost which also influences the patients.

The study provides a decisive view on the home sleep screening devices market by segmenting the market based on product, indication, distribution channel, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on product the market is segmented into sleep monitors, wearable, non-wearable, and smart sleep equipments. The wearable segment is further divided into wrist devices & hand bands devices, sleep mask tracker devices, ring devices, and headband devices. The non-wearable segment is further divided into under mattress non-wearable devices, under sheet non-wearable devices, and bedside non-wearable devices. The smart sleep equipments market is further divided into smart beds, and smart pillows. The wearable home screening devices accounted for major share of the market in 2018 due to growing demand for these devices along with associated advantages like capability, flexibility, convenience and app accessibility.

Based on indication the market is segmented into obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, parasomnia, snoring, narcolepsy, and other indications. The obstructive sleep apnea market held major share of the market in 2018. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into home sleep testing centers, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. Europe and North America are the leading contributors of sleep screening devices market due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and growing R&D initiatives pertaining to the development of novel technology.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the home sleep screening devices along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the home sleep screening devices market on global level. With the introduction of new advanced devices which cater to the needs of patients comfort and safety are likely to improve home sleep screening devices usage rate mostly in the developed markets. As per the study conducted in 2015 by Philips Respironics more than 100 million people suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) disorder. As per the stats provided by the NHSAP (National Healthy Sleep Awareness Project), OSA affects more than 25 million people in the U.S. alone. Rising prevalence of sleep apnea, growing awareness among the patients along with the need for efficient diagnosis and treatment are some of the factors propelling market growth for home sleep screening devices market globally.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players included in home sleep screening devices market are Garmin, Koninklijke Philips, Dream Sleep, ResMed, NovaSom, Itamar Medical, Cleveland Medical Devices, ApneaMed, SleepWorks, and VirtuOx.

The report segments the home sleep screening devices market as follows:

Global Home Sleep Screening Devices Market: Product Segment Analysis

Sleep Monitors

Wearable

Wrist Devices & Hand Bands Devices

Sleep Mask Tracker Devices

Ring Devices

Headband Devices

Non-Wearable

Under Mattress Non-Wearable Devices

Under Sheet Non-Wearable Devices

Bedside Non-Wearable Devices

Smart Sleep Equipments

Smart Beds

Smart Pillows

Global Home Sleep Screening Devices Market: Indication Segment Analysis

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Insomnia

Parasomnia

Snoring

Narcolepsy

Other Indications

Global Home Sleep Screening Devices Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Home Sleep Testing Centers

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Global Home Sleep Screening Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Home Sleep Screening Devices in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Home Sleep Screening Devices Market: by Product (Sleep Monitors, Wearable (Wrist Devices & Hand Bands Devices, Sleep Mask Tracker Devices, Ring Devices, and Headband Devices), Non-Wearable (Under Mattress Non-Wearable Devices, Under Sheet Non-Wearable Devices, and Bedside Non-Wearable Devices), and Smart Sleep Equipments (Smart Beds, and Smart Pillows)), by Indication (Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Insomnia, Parasomnia, Snoring, Narcolepsy, and Other Indications), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Home Sleep Testing Centers, Retail Pharmacies, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580