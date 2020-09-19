Global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay Market was valued at approximately USD 163.2 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 451.6 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 15.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay by segmenting the market based on product, application, end user and region. All the segments of ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

There are different types of assays namely enzyme-linked immune absorbent spot (ELISpot) and FluoroSpot which are used to analyze cytokine secretion. It is an antibody-based method which is used to detect the presence of a specific protein in samples of blood plasma, cell, tissue or serum. The assays are plates that are consisting of antibodies which are used to capture molecules that are released by the cells in the sample. The presence of the analytes is detected through these assays. The assay then develops spots which represent qualitative and quantitative data such as the number of reacting cells and type of proteins. FluoroSpot assays use sandwich ELISA technology. They use fluorescence detection and are used to analyze cytokines and proteins which are secreted from T-cells. FluoroSpot can recognize secreted products. Secretions of multiple proteins can be detected by FluoroSpot. In this technique, a sandwich assay is used which consists of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).

The increased penetration of the ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market is largely due to the increase in geriatric population, spread of infectious diseases, and increase in disposable income. The rise in vaccine development and new techniques developed for the manufacture of ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay analyzers enhance the growth of this market. Various governments and companies sponsor R&D programs to enhance technological advancements in assays. For example, companies like Oxford Immunotec and Cellular Technology Limited (CTL) develop diagnostic kits, invest a large amount of resources in R&D and are among the first developers of ELISpot and FluoroSpot kits. However, there are various issues that restrain the market from growing, such as high sensitivity, photostability and availability of high quality detection reagents.

Based on product, global ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market is bifurcated into analyzers, assay kits and ancillary products. ELISA assay kits are particularly useful for detection of cytokines; they also have good reproducibility. There are many analyzers available in the market which can scan multiple well plates and address different assay formats such as those of ELISpot, viral plaque, FluoroSpot and cell counting. Assay kits segment held largest market share in 2018 as a result of technological advancements and increasing chronic disease burden.

Based on applications market is segmented into research and diagnostic applications. Diagnostic application segment is sub segmented into transplant and infectious diseases. Research applications segment is sub segmented into clinical trials, cancer research and vaccine development. Diagnostic application segment dominated the market in 2018 due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases and increasing demand for ELISpot assays for disease diagnosis. Research application segment is expected to be rapidly growing owing to increasing research activities on novel cancer diagnosis assay development and increasing cancer prevalence across the globe.

The end user segment of the ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market is divided into hospitals, research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies and other end users. Hospitals end user segment dominated the market in 2018 whereas biopharmaceutical companies will experience highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is leader in this market due to the rise in number of manufacturers, improved health care infrastructure, and spread of infectious diseases and development of various new products. Increase in development of innovative products, and spread of manufacturers in their countries has led Europe to expand its global presence in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot market due to mergers and acquisitions which are increasing the presence of European markets globally. For example, companies like Mabtech provides different types of assays such as ELISA, ELISpot and many others and a variety of antibodies, immunoglobulins, cytokines and apolipoproteins. Asia Pacific has growing opportunities in the FluoroSpot and ELISpot assays market due to increase in health care funding, increase in number of manufacturers of assay kits and mergers & acquisitions. Middle East and Africa region will experience considerable growth in the years to come. Latin America is projected to exhibit moderate growth for ELISpot and FluoroSpot market during the forecast period.

Major players in ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay market are U-Cytech Biosciences, Lophius Biosciences GmbH, Biotech Investissement Group, Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH, Bio-Techne, Abcam, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Mabtech AB, Cellular Technology Limited (CTL) and Oxford Immunotec among others.

