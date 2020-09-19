Global Fibromyalgia Therapeutics was valued at approximately USD 2,727.3 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3,493.4 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 3.6% between 2019 and 2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fibromyalgia Therapeutics market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global fibromyalgia therapeutics market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Fibromyalgia is a disease that causes muscle pain and exhaustion. In the event of fibromyalgia, psychiatric illnesses are progressively common, and with the growing occurrence rate, post-traumatic stress disorders are also seen. In patients with fibromyalgia, screening for symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorders is also an important component of evaluation process.

The study provides a decisive view on the fibromyalgia therapeutics market by segmenting the market based on drug class, distribution channel, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. On the basis of drug class, the fibromyalgia therapeutics market is segmented into antidepressants, antiepileptic, muscle relaxants, analgesics, and other drugs. The antidepressant drugs are majorly used for fibromyalgia treatment. These medicines help to comfort the fatigue and pain associated with the disorder. The antiepileptic drugs segment accounted for the large share in the fibromyalgia therapeutics market in 2018. Gabapentin and Pregabalin are the major antiepileptic drugs prescribed for fibromyalgia treatment.

By distribution channel the fibromyalgia therapeutics market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy accounted for larger share in the fibromyalgia therapeutics market. The online pharmacy is likely to register high CAGR in the global market. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the fibromyalgia therapeutics along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the fibromyalgia therapeutics market on global level. It is observed that the increasing incidents of traumatic stress and road accidents are the main driving factor of the therapy industry for fibromyalgia. A research released in the Pain Research and Management Journal discovered that fibromyalgia syndrome followed physical trauma in 2014. It was discovered that 8 percent of people experienced extensive chronic pain in the research, performed with a particular cohort of people engaged in motor car accidents. The research also showed the incidence rate of fibromyalgia in Israel victims of a 15 percent train crash.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Allergan Plc, Aptinyx, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Innovative Med Concepts, Inc., Prismic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Intec Pharma Ltd., Sanofi, and Bayer AG.

This report segments the global fibromyalgia therapeutics market as follows:

Global Fibromyalgia Therapeutics Market: Drug Class Segment Analysis

Antidepressants (Duloxetine, Milnacipran, and Other Drugs)

Antiepileptics (Gabapentin, Pregabalin, and Other Drugs)

Muscle Relaxants

Analgesics

Other Drugs

Global Fibromyalgia Therapeutics Market: Distribution Channel Segment

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Global Fibromyalgia Therapeutics Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

