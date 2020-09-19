Global Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market was valued at approximately USD 749.4 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,257.4 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.8% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for depyrogenated sterile empty vials market was valued at approximately USD 749.4 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,257.4 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.8% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market on global and regional basis.

Depyrogenation is the removal of pyrogens from solution, most frequently from injectable pharmaceuticals. A pyrogen can be defined as any substance that can cause a fever. Bacterial pyrogens include endotoxins and exotoxins, although many pyrogens are endogenous to the host.

Factors such as technological improvements in manufacturing process of vial, introduction of innovative vials, manufacturing of affordable vials, and increasing demand for compounding labs to make personalized medicine will act as major driving factors in the growth of global depyrogenated sterile empty vials market. Increasing demand for personalized medicine and investment in research and development will act as an opportunity for the market players in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market. Nonetheless, increasing demand for alternative parenteral packaging will restrict the growth of global depyrogenated sterile empty vials market.

The global depyrogenated sterile empty vials market has been split into product, end-use, and region. Based on product, depyrogenated sterile empty vials market has been segmented into 2 ml, 5 ml, 10 ml, 20 ml, More than 20 ml. The 20 ml segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to high demand. The end-use segment has been segmented into compounding labs, clinical labs, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The compounding labs segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to increasing demand for personalized medicine.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of non-communicable and communicable diseases and rapid uptake of latest technologies will boost the market growth in this region. Europe is expected to be the second major market. The key reasons are presence of skilled researchers and presence of key manufacturers. Asia Pacific will grow at rapid rate over the forecast time-frame due to increasing number of research laboratories, growing prevalence of infectious diseases. The market in Latin America will grow at a substantial rate during the estimate period. The Africa and Middle Eastern region is expected to exhibit definite progression in the anticipated time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Corning Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, APG Pharma, DWK Life Sciences, VWR International, Nipro PharmaPackaging, Gerresheimer, Merck KGaA, Radpharm Scientific, Stevanato Group, SCHOTT among others.

This report segments the Global Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market as follows:

Global Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market: By Product

2 ml

5 ml

10 ml

20 ml

More than 20 ml

Global Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market: By End-use

Compounding Labs

Clinical Labs

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Global Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

