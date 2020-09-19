Global Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression Treatment Market was valued at approximately USD 13.81 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 17.65 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 3.6% between 2018 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression Treatment market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new indication launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment by segmenting the market based on indication, route of administration, drug class, distribution channel and region. All the segments of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Suppression of bone marrow is termed as myelosuppression. Myelosuppression leads to decreased blood cells production as a result of reduced activity of bone marrow. This may cause decrease in all types of blood cells such as red blood cells (RBCs), white blood cells (WBCs) and platelets or any one. Pancytopenia refers to decrease in all three types of blood cells. Myelosuppression is most common side effect of chemotherapy. Chemotherapy may lead to mild to severe myelosuppression. Severe myelosuppression can be fatal and needs medical attention. Various symptoms of myelosuppression include fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, anemia in case of decrease in red blood cells, infection such as cough, chills, fever etc. in case of decrease in white blood cells. Decrease in platelet count may lead to thrombocytopenia.

The demand for chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market is driven by availability of advanced treatment options like chemotherapy, surgeries, radiotherapy, increasing preference for chemotherapy for cancer treatment, promising drug pipelines, increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe, increasing awareness among patients, increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing disposable income, launch of cost effective biosimilars. However, loss of patent exclusivity and intense competition may hinder the market growth. Extensive drug pipeline and focus of pharmaceutical companies on development of safe and efficient chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment drugs will bring new growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period.

Based on indication, global chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market is bifurcated into anaemia, neutropenia and thrombocytopenia. Neutropenia indication segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Neutropenia is most common side effect resulting from myelosuppression treatment. Severity and complications of neutropenia may be fatal and thus attribute to large share. Thrombocytopenia segment will register highest growth over the forecast period.

Based on drug class market is segmented into thrombopoietic agents, erythropoietin stimulating agents, iron supplements, growth factors and others. Growth factors drug class segment held dominating market share in 2018. Whereas erythropoietin stimulating agents drug class segment will witness highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on route of administration, global chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market is categorized into injectable and oral. Injectable administration route segment held largest market share in 2018. This is due to their higher therapeutic availability compared to oral drugs.

The distribution channel segment of the TNF inhibitor drugs market is divided into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and online pharmacies. Retail pharmacies held largest revenue share in 2018 among all distribution channels. Online pharmacies are expected to witness rapid growth in the years to come.

North America dominated the global chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market in 2018. Favorable reimbursement policies, strong commercial sales, large patient pool, presence of key players, and growing awareness are major factors driving the growth in this region. Europe was second largest regional market in terms of revenue share. Increasing prevalence of cancer, availability of developed infrastructure, and growing awareness are some of factors that boost market growth in this region. Asia Pacific region will be the rapidly growing market for chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment. Economic development, increasing geriatric population base and cancer prevalence, healthcare infrastructure improvement, increasing healthcare spending and disposable income, growing awareness are important factors attributing to the rapid growth in this region. On the other hand Latin America will experience moderate growth in the coming years. Middle East and Africa will register slower growth in the years to come.

Major players in chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression treatment market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Amgen Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Pfizer Inc., Mylan NV, Mission Pharmacal Company, Myelo Therapeutics GmbH, Dova Pharmaceuticals, Partner Therapeutics, Inc. and Novartis AG among others.

