Cold Plasma Market: by Regime (Atmospheric Cold Plasma, and Low-Pressure Cold Plasma), and by Application (Wound Healing, Blood Coagulation, Dentistry, Cancer Treatment, and Other Medical Applications): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 -2025

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cold Plasma Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cold Plasma market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global cold plasma market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Non-equilibrium plasma or cold plasma is considered as the fourth state of matter. It has large number of applications in various industries like bioengineering, medical, and therapeutics. It is used in the treatment of living biological tissues, sterilization of biomedical surfaces, and surface modification of biomedical materials and devices due to its bactericidal and antimicrobial properties.

The study provides a decisive view on the cold plasma market by segmenting the market based on regime, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on regime the market is bifurcated into low-pressure cold plasma, and atmospheric cold plasma. The devices segment held major share of the market in 2018. The market for atmospheric cold plasma held major share of the market in 2018. It is a new technology with wide applications in the healthcare sector like wound healing, infection control, and burn treatment. It also has its applications in non-surgical and surgical procedures.

Based on application the market is segmented into wound healing, blood coagulation, dentistry, cancer treatment, and other medical applications. The cancer treatment is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period owing to one of the breakthroughs technologies in the application for this treatment. The technology has shown efficacy in the pre-clinical models of various cancers like the skin, lung, brain, bladder, breast, neck, and head cancer. Besides, in-vivo and in-vitro studies also reveal that cancer cells are effectively killed by cold plasma, by decreasing the velocity of cell migration, which has an important implication in the disease treatment. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America held major share of the market due to availability of various FDA-approved products and the presence of key industry participants in this region.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the cold plasma along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the cold plasma market on global level. The demand for cold plasma is rising due to its extensive usage in medical treatments. Besides, rising cases of HAIs i.e. Hospital Acquired Infections due to the lack of precaution and sanitation are likely to boost the demand for cold plasma in the forecast period. Cold plasma exhibits antiviral, antifungal, and antimicrobial properties which help in the elimination of HAIs. However, huge capital is required to implement this technology which is restraining market growth.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players included in cold plasma market are Apyx Medical Corporation, COMET Plasma Control Technologies, Neoplas Tools GmbH, Henniker Plasma, U.S. Medical Innovations (USMI), LLC, Europlasma N.V., Bovie Medical Corporation, and P2i Limited.

The report segments the cold plasma market as follows:

Global Cold Plasma Market: Regime Segment Analysis

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

Global Cold Plasma Market: Application Segment Analysis

Wound Healing

Blood Coagulation

Dentistry

Cancer Treatment

Other Medical Applications

Global Cold Plasma Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

