The report covers forecast and analysis for the humanized mouse and rat model market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the humanized mouse and rat model market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the humanized mouse and rat model market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the humanized mouse and rat model market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the humanized mouse and rat model market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the humanized mouse and rat model market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the humanized mouse and rat model by segmenting the market based on type, application, end user and region. All the segments of humanized mouse and rat model market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

A humanized mouse refers to mouse with functioning human tissues, cells, genes, and/or organs. These humanized mice are useful for biological and medical research as small animal models for human therapeutics. Also these can be used as models to study human immune system to mimic pathological conditions and may facilitate therapeutic drug candidate evaluation in vitro.

The demand for humanized mouse and rat model market is driven by increasing humanized model based research and development activities for various therapeutic applications such as cancer, autoimmune and immunodeficiency disorders, rare genetic disorders etc. along with rising preference for personalized medicine, continuous funding from government to support research and growing collaborations between academic institutes and industries. However, high cost of development, strict ethical regulations on animal welfare and time intensive development process are major factors that may impede the market growth. Increasing monoclonal antibodies production, emerging markets are expected to bring new growth avenues for major players of humanized mouse and rat model.

Based on type, global humanized mouse and rat model market is bifurcated into humanized rat models and humanized mouse models. The humanized mouse models segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 whereas humanized rat models segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the forecast period. The humanized mouse model type segment is further split into cell based humanized mouse models and genetic humanized mouse models. The key factors for the growth of humanized mouse models are increasing biotechnology and pharmaceutical research and development activities, increasing investment for research on development of humanized models along with increasing demand for personalized medicines.

Based on applications market is segmented into hematopoiesis, toxicology, neuroscience, immunology and infectious diseases, oncology and other applications. Oncology application segment is projected to witness highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe and rise in the fund to support research studies on cancer.

The end user segment of the humanized mouse and rat model market is divided into academic & research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), and pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies. Largest end users for global humanized mouse and rat model market were pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies in 2018. Contract research organizations are projected to witness rapid growth in the coming years. Growing preference for outsourcing studies is expected to boost the demand for CROs.

North America dominated the global humanized mouse and rat model market in 2018. Increasing focus to develop humanized mouse and rat model for various therapeutic applications, increasing investment for research on humanized models, increasing demand for personalized medicine, presence of major market players, and presence of developed infrastructure are the factors attributing to the growth in this region. Europe was second largest market in terms of revenue share. Availability of research funds, increasing R&D spending for development of personalized medicine and presence of developed infrastructure are factors that boost market growth in this region. Asia Pacific region will be the rapidly growing market for humanized mouse and rat model. Growing focus of contract research organizations on business expansion in emerging markets like China and India, focus of pharmaceutical companies on reducing the drug approval time, growth in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry in Asia, are factors that are expected to propel market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa will register slower growth compared to other regions. On the other hand Latin America will exhibit moderate growth in the coming years.

Major players in humanized rat models are Yecuris Corporation, Hera BioLabs and Horizon Discovery Group plc. Major players in humanized mouse models are Champions Oncology, Inc., Transgenic, Inc., Crown Bioscience, Inc., AXENIS S.A.S, inGenious Targeting Laboratory, Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Hera BioLabs, Harbour Antibodies BV, Charles River Laboratories, genOway, S.A., Horizon Discovery Group plc, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., and The Jackson Laboratory among others.

