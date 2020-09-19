Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Product Lifecycle Management market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Product Lifecycle Management Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Product Lifecycle Management market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

Global demand product lifecycle management market was valued at around USD 46.68 Billion in 2018, and is expected to reach approximately USD 77.96 in 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 7.60 between 2018 and 2025.

Product lifecycle management refers to a process of handling entire lifecycle of a product from development and inception to manufacturing and engineering design, maturity/stability and disposal of manufactured products.

The product lifecycle management market is anticipated to witness growth in the near future due to the increasing focus on rising revolutionary smart products and factories. The product lifecycle management enables organization and enterprises to automate the management of product related data with control over life cycle of a product. Furthermore, it also enables optimization during the development process by contributing cost effective and competitive solutions to ensure better quality. There are four stages in the product life cycle which includes development, growth, maturity and declining. Product life cycle can access a product in three stages- the initial stage, which includes designing and manufacturing, marketing and selling stage, which includes post manufacturing phase such as service, use and distribution of the product. The last stage includes recycling, retaining and disposing of a product. Moreover, rising need to build innovative platform which will support PLC management-enabled applications and increasing demand for cloud based PLC management solutions for secure and scalability IT infrastructure. However, economic uncertainty and internal and external complexity might hinder market growth in the anticipated period.

The product lifecycle management is segmented to the basis of component, organization size, deployment and end-use. The deployment is segmented into cloud and on-premises. On-premises deployment is anticipated to hold a significant share of product lifecycle management market as compared to remote facility. This on premises solutions comes with a one-time license fees, along with service agreement. This is anticipated to show growth in the projected period.

Moreover, the advantages it offer such as dedicated staff for support and maintenance & control over system and data it also have some disadvantages / drawbacks such as reasonable infrastructure requirements and high deployment costs incurred to maintain the infrastructure, which eventually puts small organizations in dilemma of opting for on-premises or cloud based deployment as they have limited funds to allocate. The growth in on- premises deployment will affect the development of cloud computing solutions.

On the basis of region the product analytics market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America will hold a substantial share during the forecast period, owing to the presence of developed countries such as U.S and Canada. Moreover the regions strong financial position allows it to invest in the adoption of latest technology to ensure effective business operations.

Renowned product analytics market players are TCS, Autodesk, Oracle, Seimens, Dassault Systems, Arena, IBM, PTC, Accenture, HP and ATOS among others. The market players are opting organic and in organic strategies such as new service launches, acquisitions, collaborations and joint venture to expand their reach and drive revenue.

The report segments product lifecycle management market as follows:

Global Product Lifecycle Management Market: Component Segment Analysis

Software

Digital Manufacturing

Simulation and Analysis

Mechanical Computer Aided-Design Software

Service

Managed Services

Professional Services

Global Product Lifecycle Management Market: Deployment Segment Analysis

Cloud

On-premises

Global Product Lifecycle Management Market: End-Use Segment Analysis

Aerospace and defense

Energy and utilities

Automotive and transportation

Healthcare

Retail

IT and Telecom

Industrial machinery and heavy equipment

Others

Global Product Lifecycle Management Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

