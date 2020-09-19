Global Stroke Management Market was valued at approximately USD 26.13 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 42.53 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Stroke Management market.

According to the report, global demand for Stroke Management market was valued at approximately USD 26.13 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 42.53 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.3% between 2019 and 2025.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the stroke management market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the stroke management market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the stroke management market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the stroke management market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the stroke management market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the stroke management market on global and regional basis.

A stroke takes place when blood stream to the brain is blocked, or once a blood vessel bursts and bleeds. The blockage or rupture stops oxygen and blood from getting to the brains tissues. The lack of blood and oxygen leads to death of brain cells. The stroke caused due to obstruction of blood flow to the brain is termed as an ischemic stroke. While, the stroke caused due to bursting of blood vessel is termed as hemorrhagic stroke. A third type of stroke, called transient ischemic attack (TIA), is triggered due to a temporary clot. As per the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), stroke is the 5th leading source of death in the U.S. Each year, around 795,000 individuals in U.S. have a stroke.

Factors such as increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing tobacco use, launch of new products, and rapid rise in diabetes cases will act as major driving factors in the growth of global stroke management market. Investment in research and development of stroke treatment products and constant technological improvements will act as an opportunity for the market players in the stroke management market. Nonetheless, heavy regulations by government, dearth of skilled diagnosticians and physicians will restrict the growth of global stroke management market.

The global stroke management market has been split into type, application, and region. Based on type, stroke management market has been segmented into therapeutics and diagnostics. The diagnostics segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to growing use of diagnostic tests such as CT scan and MRI. The therapeutics segment has been further divided into antiplatelet, tissue plasminogen activator, antihypertensive, and anticoagulant. The diagnostics segment has been further divided into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography scan (CT scan), cerebral angiography, echocardiography, carotid ultrasound, electrocardiography, and others. The application segment has been divided into hemorrhagic stroke and ischemic stroke. The ischemic stroke segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to increasing incidence of ischemic stroke cases.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. U.S. accounted for the highest share in the North America region due to presence of latest healthcare setup as well as skilled physicians and high per capita healthcare spending. Europe is expected to be the second major market. The key reasons are favorable reimbursement scenario, increase in geriatric population, and increasing investment by major players. Asia Pacific will grow at rapid rate over the forecast time-frame due to large patient pool, heavy use of tobacco, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and major improvements in the healthcare facilities. The Latin America region will grow at a significant rate during the assessment period. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to exhibit definite progression in the anticipated time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Mizuho America Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Genentech Inc. among others.

