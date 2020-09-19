Global Hybrid Operating Room Market was valued at approximately USD 733.5 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,265.4 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hybrid Operating Room market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the hybrid operating room market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the hybrid operating room market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the hybrid operating room market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for hybrid operating room market was valued at approximately USD 733.5 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 1,265.4 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.3% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the hybrid operating room market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the hybrid operating room market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new component launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the hybrid operating room market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the hybrid operating room by segmenting the market based on component, technology, application, end user and region. All the segments of hybrid operating room market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

A hybrid operating room consists of well-equipped a surgical theatre with technologically advanced medical imaging devices like MRI scanners, CT scanners and/or fixed C-Arms. Minimally-invasive surgery is enabled through these advanced imaging systems. The main aim of minimally-invasive surgery is to minimize incisions and trauma on the patient and surgery is performed through one or several small cuts.

The demand for hybrid operating room market is driven by growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries by physician and increasing preference by patients along with technological advancements in the imaging modalities such as CT scan, MRI, ultrasound etc. However, higher cost of installation and operational cost which may act as a restraining factor for the market growth. Increasing adoption of robot assisted surgeries and emerging markets are expected to bring new growth opportunities for major market players of hybrid operating room.

Based on component, global hybrid operating room market is bifurcated audiovisual display systems and tools, surgical instruments, operating room fixtures, intraoperative diagnostic imaging systems and other components. High price and demand for intraoperative diagnostic imaging systems has contributed to their large market share in 2018.

Based on applications market is segmented into orthopedic, thoracic, neurosurgical, cardiovascular, and other applications. Cardiovascular application segment held largest market share in 2018. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing awareness are factors that attribute to the large market share of cardiovascular application segment. Orthopedic application segment will witness highest growth rate over the forecast period.

The end user segment is divided into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals and other end users. Largest end users for hybrid operating room market in 2018 were hospitals. Presence of well-established infrastructure, easy availability and accessibility and large patient pool in hospitals attribute to the large market share.

North America dominated the global hybrid operating room market in 2018. Presence of developed health facilities, availability of budgets, growing investments by hospitals for infrastructure improvement, increasing chronic disease and trauma cases and technological advancements are factors driving the market in this region. Europe was second largest regional market. Increasing prevalence of life threatening diseases, trauma cases and availability of advanced health care infrastructure are some of factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will exhibit highest growth for hybrid operating room market in the coming years. Focus of hospitals on infrastructure improvement, increasing aging population base, growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing healthcare spending and disposable income are factors promoting hybrid operating room market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa will register noticeable growth in coming years.

Major players included in the report are Skytron LLC, Trumpf Medical, Eschmann Equipment, Getinge AB, Stryker Corporation, Imris Inc., GE Healthcare, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, and Philips Healthcare among others.

