Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pressure Sensor market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pressure Sensor Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pressure Sensor market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Pressure Sensor Market by Product Type (Gauge, Absolute, Sealed, Vacuum and Differential), By Technology (Capacitive, Piezoresistive, Resonant, Optical, Electromagnetic and Others) By Application (Medical, Automotive, Utilities, Aviation, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Marine, Consumer Electronics and Others) -Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Abstract

Global pressure sensor market was valued at around USD 8.57 Billion in 2018, and is expected to reach approximately USD 12.31 Billion in 2025, at a CAGR slightly above 5.31% between 2018 and 2025.

Pressure sensor is considered as a device that measure pressure of liquids or gases. Pressure is expressed as a force required in stopping an unsolidified substance from expanding, and is generally stated as force per unit area.

The sensor generally acts as a transducer which converts variations in a physical quantity into electric signal.

The pressure sensor market will observe growth in the projected period. Owing to its rapid adoption in connected devices and the advancement in MEMS technology, rising demand of pressure sensor from medical device and automotive industries is also expected to drive growth for the pressure sensor market. The demand will also foster owing to the rising adoption of these sensors in wearable and consumer electronics. Moreover, with the extensive use of pressure sensors wearable and consumer electronics and automated intelligent has led to the increase in shipment of these sensors eventually boosting market demand in the anticipated period.

The strong competition between the existing pressure sensor manufacturers and new players in the market has led to the fast innovation in new, improved and portable sensors for IoT and consumer electronics applications. Numerous companies are directing their focus on research and development activities in providing cost-effective solutions for prevailing sensor technology. For instance, piezoresistive pressure sensors are manufactured by using MEMS technology. Furthermore, owing to the pricing pressure from high volume application, the manufacturers are bound to reduce the price of pressure sensors. Additionally, the price reduction will not only hinder revenue generation of market players, but also diminish the profit margins of suppliers. However, stringent government regulations might hinder market demand for pressure sensors market.

The pressure sensor market is segmented into product type, technology and application. The vertical is segmented into capacitive, piezoresistive, resonant, optical, electromagnetic and others. Piezoresistive pressure sensors are predicted to have a noteworthy share in the market in the estimated period. These sensors have widely been used as low-cost solutions. These sensors are cheaper as compared to capacitive pressure sensors; this is the major factor for the competition between piezoresistive pressure sensors and capacitive pressure sensors.

On the basis of region the product analytics market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The pressure sensor market in North America is estimated to witness growth in the projected period. The region consists of active industrial sector and is showcasing a healthy growth in the healthcare, as well as the automotive industry. The fast pace growth in the sale of sensors in the U.S which is majorly due to automotive end-markets and partly by the extensive use in occupant weight sensing applications. This will open new opportunities in the market for pressure sensors in the coming years.

Renowned pressure sensor market players are Emerson Electricm, ABB, Honeywell, General Electric, NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies, Stmicroelectronics, Robert BoschSiemens and Omron among others.

The report segments pressure sensor market as follows:

Global Pressure Sensor Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Gauge

Absolute

Sealed

Vacuum

Differential

Global Pressure Sensor Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Capacitive

Piezoresistive

Resonant

Optical

Electromagnetic

Others

Global Pressure Sensor Market: Application Segment Analysis

Medical

Automotive

Utilities

Aviation

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Marine

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Pressure Sensor Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Pressure Sensor in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Pressure Sensor Market by Product Type (Gauge, Absolute, Sealed, Vacuum and Differential), By Technology (Capacitive, Piezoresistive, Resonant, Optical, Electromagnetic and Others) By Application (Medical, Automotive, Utilities, Aviation, Industrial, Oil & Gas, Marine, Consumer Electronics and Others) -Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580