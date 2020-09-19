Global meningococcal vaccines Market was valued at approximately USD 14.44 Billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 25.07 Billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.2 % between 2018 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Substance Abuse Treatment market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Substance Abuse Treatment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Substance Abuse Treatment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Substance Abuse Treatment market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Substance Abuse Treatment market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Abuse Type, Treatment Type, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

People are abussing substances like alcohol, tobacco and other drugs for a variety of complicated reasons, but it is clear that the society is paying a significant cost. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) estimated in 2015 that nearly 22 million people at least 12 years of age needed treatment for substance abuse. Drug abuse treatment plans not only help addicts detoxify in a safe environment, but also help them through all stages of the recovery process. In the management of drug abuse and addiction issues, different treatment methodologies are used.

The study provides a decisive view on the Substance Abuse Treatment market by segmenting the market based on Abuse Type, Treatment Type and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on Abuse Type, the market is segmented into Alcohol dependence, Tobacco/Nicotine addiction, Drug abuse and others. It is expected that drug abuse segment accounts for maximum share in the Substance Abuse Treatment market owing to the increasing addiction of opiods. Based on Treatment Type, the market is segmented into Alcohol addiction treatment, Tobacco/Nicotine addiction treatment, Drug abuse treatment and Others. Alcohol addiction treatment segment is anticipated to have a highest growth rate with respect to value.

The geographical segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America led the market with regard to revenue owing to the presence of major players in the region and increasing awareness about the substance abuse treatment. Recently, different private and government agencies have launches substance abuse treatment campaigns. Europe is the second in terms of revenue attributing to the increase in investments for research and Developments.

Factors such as increased awareness of patients, higher rate of seeking treatment, increased government intervention and encouragement to curb substance abuse in all countries are driving the growth of the global market for substance abuse treatment. It is observed that the market for nicotine addiction treatment held the largest market share because the increased number of addicted tobacco populations, the increased number of approved medicines and the increased use of nicotine with other stimulants affect the growth of the global market for nicotine addiction treatment. Drug awareness initiatives, as well as associated prevention programs, include a rise in patient awareness, an increase in the rate of treatment-seeking driven by increases in government intervention, and an increased focus on curbing misuse of drugs in many countries. Successful treatment for substance abuse has been growing with new drugs that avoid relapse and regulate drug cravings as well. Such factors may play a role in the future growth of the sector.

Key players within global Substance Abuse Treatment market include Accord Healthcare, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Apotex, BioCorRx, Cipla, Glenmark, INSYS Therapeutics, LFB Group, Lupin, Mylan Laboratories, Opiant Technologies, Sanofi Aventis, Sanquin, Sterinova, Sun Pharma and Teva Pharmaceutical amongst others.

Alcohol dependence

Tobacco/Nicotine addiction

Drug abuse

Others

Alcohol Addiction Treatment

Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction Treatment

Drug Abuse Treatment

Others

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

