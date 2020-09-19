Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Borescope market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Borescope Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Borescope market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Borescope Market: Report by Type (Video, Flexible, Endoscope, Semi-rigid, Rigid), by Diameter (0 mm to 3 mm, 3 mm to 6 mm, 6 mm to 10 mm, Above 10 mm), by Angle (0° to 90°, 90° to 180°, 180° to 360°), and by End Use Industry (Automotive, Aviation, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others (Mining and Construction)) -Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The global borescope market valued around USD 620 Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.2% between 2019 & 2026.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global borescope market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Units) and revenue (USD Million).

The global borescope market is likely to have significant growth in the coming years and is expected to grow at a single-digit CAGR within the forecast period. There is a humongous scope in the borescope market owing to a variety of applications, technological advancement and growing demand in the market. The several features of the boroscope which propel the market are; pressure resistance, temperature resistance, superior stability under load and resistant to oil, solvent, and fuel. Some of the special image characteristics of boroscope which will upsurge the demand are; true-color image, superior image sharpness, adjustable focus, and optimum image brightness. The manufacturing industry provides enormous opportunities for the borescope market to sustain and drive the market at a significant pace. Borescopes are utilized where the accessibility is destructive, time-consuming and expensive such as; at the time of the inspection of gas turbines, heat exchangers, aircraft operations, hydraulic components, inspection of welding joints, HVAC system, etc. which has ultimately created demand for the borescope market.

The global borescope market has categorized on the basis of the type, diameter, angle, and end-use industry. Based on the type, the borescope market is segmented into video, flexible, endoscope, semi-rigid, and rigid. The video borescope uses the waterproof camera at the end of a flexible tube which offers superior quality videos and images compared to another type of borescopes. Typically this kind of borescope has high demand during the time of the inspection of pipes, motors, pumps, and gearboxes. Based on the diameter, the borescope market is segmented into 0 mm to 3 mm, 3 mm to 6 mm, 6 mm to 10 mm, and above 10mm. The segment ranging from 3mm to 6mm are typically used in industries such as manufacturing for weld inspections, power generation, aviation, automotive, and industrial inspections. Based on the angle, the borescope market is segmented into 0° to 90°, 90° to 180°, 180° to 360°. Based on the end-use industry, the borescope market is segmented into automotive, aviation, power generation, oil & gas, manufacturing, chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, others (mining and construction).

The growing demand for the automotive industry and more emphasis on the electrically driven vehicles, owing to the government intervention towards the low level of vehicle emission have created a major impact on the industry which are the primary drivers to boost up the global borescope market. In the automobile industry, the borescopes are extensively used for the inspection of the transmission system, linings, frames, and mufflers. The secondary factor that is boosting the demand for the borescope is the accurate observation at the manufacturing and production line to get the overall view of the parts and components in machines and equipment. Some of the factors which might hamper the growth of the borescope market are the new technology such as robots which might become the substitute for the boroscope and training cost associated with the boroscope because of the unskilled labor force with lack of technological knowledge.

The key players in the global borescope market are Olympus (Japan), SKF (Sweden), Baker Hughes (US), FLIR (US), Stanlay (India), FLUKE (US), Vizaar (Germany), AIT (US), Gradient Lens Corporation (US), and JME Technologies (US).

This report segments the global borescope market as follows:

Global Borescope Market: Type Segment Analysis

Video

Flexible

Endoscope

Semi-rigid

Rigid

Global Borescope Market: Diameter Analysis

0 mm to 3 mm

3 mm to 6 mm

6 mm to 10 mm

Above 10 mm Others

Global Borescope Market: Angle Analysis

0° to 90°

90° to 180°

180° to 360°

Global Borescope Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Automotive

Aviation

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Borescope Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Borescope in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Borescope Market: Report by Type (Video, Flexible, Endoscope, Semi-rigid, Rigid), by Diameter (0 mm to 3 mm, 3 mm to 6 mm, 6 mm to 10 mm, Above 10 mm), by Angle (0° to 90°, 90° to 180°, 180° to 360°), and by End Use Industry (Automotive, Aviation, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others (Mining and Construction)) -Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580