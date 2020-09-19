Global Polyphenylsulfone Market valued around 270 million in 2018 and is expected to reach around 463.21 million in 2025, at a CAGR of about 8.5% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polyphenylsulfone market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Polyphenylsulfone Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Polyphenylsulfone market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The polyphenylsulfone market valued around 270 million in 2018 and is expected to reach around 463.21 million in 2025, at a CAGR of about 8.5% between 2019 and 2025.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global polyphenylsulfone market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on volume (Million Tons) and revenue (USD Million).

The global polyphenylsulfone market is likely to have substantial growth within a few years and is expected to grow at a single-digit CAGR within the forecast period. There is humongous potential in polyphenylsulfone market owing to its exhibit properties, variety of applications and growing demand in the market. Excellent thermal stability, high heat deflection temperature, superior toughness and good environmental stress cracking resistance are the major attributes that are propelling the growth of the polyphenylsulfone market. Moreover, it offers key features such as inherent flame retardant, chemical resistance, transparent, better impact strength and excellent hydrolysis resistance. Owing to these features, there are several applications where polyphenylsulfone is used which are up surging the penetration in the market. For example, sterilization cases and trays, airline catering trolleys, hot water fittings, and food service trays, etc.

The global polyphenylsulfone market has been categorized on the basis of form and application. Based on form, the polyphenylsulfone market is segmented into sheet and rod. The polyphenylsulfone sheet is majorly utilized in the medical applications which consist of surgical and dental instruments. Moreover, for manufacturing complex surgical instruments such as endoscopic probe positioning ferrules polyphenylsulfone rods are used. Based on the application, the polyphenylsulfone market is segmented into pipe fitting and plumbing, medical, aerospace, and automotive. In medical application, polyphenylsulfone are used in the production of medical tool handles clamps scissors and forceps. In pipe fitting and plumbing, polyphenylsulfone are utilized in advance fitting systems for water supply in heating, refrigerating and cooling systems.

Reducing metal weight owing to hike up the fuel efficiency and slow down the level of polluted emissions in aerospace and automobile sectors is a crucial driver for the polyphenylsulfone market. This material has high strength and lightweight which emphasis on the growth of the industry. One of the factors which might hinder the market in future is the high cost of production compared to other thermoplastics.

Some of the key players in the global polyphenylsulfone market are BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemicals, Solvay Chemical Company, SABIC Innovative plastics, Quadrant Engineering Plastics Product, Solvay Chemical Company., Polymer Dynamix, RTP Company, Solvay Chemical Company, Westlake Plastics Company, and Ensigner Inc.

