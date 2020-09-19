Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Environmental Sensor market.

Global environmental sensor market was valued at around USD 1.38 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.54 billion in 2025, at a CAGR slightly above 9.10% between 2018 and 2025.

These sensors provide several types of information such as position, location, contextual elements and individuals movements which can then be compared to the data collected via sensors implanted or embedded on the individual. These sensors are attached to the environment monitors and deliver insights into your data center environmental conditions.

The environmental sensor market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. Owing to the surge in health and safety concerns, rise in air quality monitoring stations and strict environmental regulations to reduce carbon emission are some of the key factors that are propelling the environmental sensor market. Rising pollution every year owing to the surge in air travel along with extensive use of automobiles for commutation are jointly responsible to decorating air quality, which is expected to boot market growth globally. The growth of the environmental sensor market is accompanied by the growth of Industry 4.0, which is expected to create new opportunities for the market. Additionally, with the development in Industry 4.0, environmental sensors are projected to benefit from smart city initiatives and automation in numerous industries.

Moreover, environmental sensors will also secure their application in industrial waste disposal, agricultural run-off, weather monitoring, and climate change are anticipated to support market growth. Other factors boosting market growth are ambient air monitoring, greenhouse gases emission; water quality monitoring, agricultural activities are anticipated to drive market growth in the long run. However, long-term monitoring of environmental data may lead to short life span of sensors is expected to hinder market demand in the projected period.

The environmental sensor market is segmented into type, vertical and location. The vertical is segmented into commercial, government, residential, industrial, consumer electronics, enterprise, healthcare and others. Consumer electronics are likely to dominate environmental sensor market in the forecast period. As the sensors have growth opportunities in consumer electronics segment such as wearable devices and smartphones. The demand for sensors is also attributes to increasing use of environmental sensors in tablets, smartphones and wearable devices. MEMS based sensors are being installed in consumer electronics. This is expected to propel market demand in the anticipated period.

On the basis of region the environmental sensor market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The environmental sensor market in Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth in the anticipated period. Owing to the fast growing economy and increasing use of smart bands and smart phones in APAC is paving way for rising penetration of environmental sensors in these smart devices. The increasing population, surging demand for sensors in various verticals such as healthcare, growing construction industry owing to surging urbanization will support market growth in the forecast period.

Renowned environmental sensor market players are Sensirion, Honeywell, Omron, Siemens, Texas Instruments, Stmicroelectronics, Raritan, Avtech, AMS AG and Bosch Sensortec among others.

