Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Enterprise Collaboration market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Enterprise Collaboration Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Enterprise Collaboration market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Enterprise Collaboration Market: by Component (Solution and Services), By Component (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Public Sector, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics and Others) -Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Abstract

Global enterprise collaboration market was valued at around USD 28.74 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach approximately USD 52.87 Billion in 2025, at a CAGR slightly above 9.10% between 2018 and 2025.

Enterprise collaboration allows employees within an organization to share information with each other and work simultaneously on projects from locations globally with the help of networking capabilities, software technologies and collaborative processes.

The enterprise collaboration market is likely to growth in the anticipated timeframe, owing to surging usage of mobile devices and social networking websites for collaboration. Strategies such as BYOD will greatly enhance corporate data along with application availability round the clock. Moreover, Cloud based solutions, offered by Vidyo, Blusejeans and Zoom also provides mobile screen sharing and video collaboration to the organizations at a very nominal cost as compared to the traditional infrastructure. This will also allow employees to collaborate frequently and effectively thus encouraging better collaboration and enabling higher availability. Additionally, the demand for the enterprise collaboration is anticipated to propel in the anticipated period owing to the developing technologies like APIs integration providing more enhanced business communications. Organizations and business are shifting towards API cloud platform (developer-friendly) which contains developer tools, like dashboards, sandbox and sample code. A lot of banks in Asia, Europe and Latin America have adopted F2F video banking for rich customer engagement and also to maintain customer loyalty.

Rising use of mobile devices is a key driving factor for the market, as it creates flexes time, (which means the user can make the use of time and solve the issues that can be delta quickly).Factory workers along with people working in retail floors and restaurant will now be able to access the information of colleagues.

Furthermore, managed services under component segment are anticipated to propel market growth in the long run. The services offered by third party vendors assist enterprises to manage their operational challenges and also help in increasing overall revenue, reducing cost simultaneously improves employees performance. The organizations are also opting for managed services as it provides skilled personnel who have industry certifications for the task, eventually saving cost of hiring an expert and also overcoming the challenges of budget constraints. For instance, as per the article published in IT Europa Media and Intelligence Limited (ITEUROPA) in 2018, managed services were opted by channel partners and SMEs in UK, the percentage rose to 95% and 83 respectively. However, accidental mishandling of data leading to data breaches can hamper market growth.

The enterprise collaboration market is segmented into component, organization size and vertical. The vertical is segmented into IT and telecommunication, BFSI, public sector, energy and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, travel and hospitality, transportation and logistics and others. BFSI segment will have a significant share in the market during the forecast period, as it provides complete ubiquitous collaboration and communication environment to BFSI companies to benefit from data sharing and real-time communication.

The enterprise collaboration in North America is projected to witness growth in the long run. The region is also the prominent revenue contributor to enterprise collaboration market, owing to the presence of key market player in the region.

Renowned enterprise collaboration market players are VMware, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, IBM, Google, Facebook, SAP, Zoho Corporation and Bynder among others.

The report segments enterprise collaboration market as follows:

Global Enterprise Collaboration Market: Component Segment Analysis

Solution

File Sharing and Synchronization

Unified Communication

Enterprise Social Network

Project Management and Analytics

Portals and Intranet Platform

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Global Enterprise Collaboration Market: Component Segment Analysis

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Enterprise Collaboration Market: Vertical Segment Analysis

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Public Sector

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Travel and Hospitality

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Global Enterprise Collaboration Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Enterprise Collaboration in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Enterprise Collaboration Market: by Component (Solution and Services), By Component (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Public Sector, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics and Others) -Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580