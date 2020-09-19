Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Government Cloud market.

Abstract

Global demand government cloud market was valued at around USD 17.45 Billion in 2018, and is expected to reach approximately USD 42.60 Billion in 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 13.60% between 2018 and 2025.

The government cloud is an exclusive cloud based platform specifically for the government, states, local government authorities to harness the benefits of cloud via compliance regulations and security.

Owing to the increasing adoption of cloud based platform by government agencies to reduce the capital expenditure (CAPEX) without undercutting the important public services> the use of cloud based platform is allowing government to reduce the total cost of ownership (TOC) directly or indirectly, this is increasing the growth for the government cloud market. Moreover, the rising need for labor optimization, facility consolidation, and measured services along with asset utilization is also attracting focus of government agencies to adopt the cloud based platform.

The rising adoption of internet of things (IoT) and its usage is propelling the growth for the cloud based market, thus generating a huge consumer base for government cloud market vendors. Implementation of IoT requires cloud technologies to make a connection between several devices, which is provided thru the hybrid, public or private models. This advancement in technology and transformations of previously technology, along with investments make in IoT and thereby in cloud is anticipated to support market growth in the predicted period. Furthermore, the government has started to realize the importance of IoT for achieving in-depth analysis to drive useful information from the same. Additionally this transformation in technology is also opening new avenue for start-ups and other players in the government cloud market. Increasing number of digital services in government organizations and increasing use of cloud platform and IoT based services by the organizations is also anticipated to support market growth in the long run. However, varying structure of the regulatory policies is expected to hinder market growth.

The government cloud market is segmented on the basis of type, service model and deployment model. The deployment model is segmented into private cloud, public cloud and hybrid cloud. Public cloud deployment model is expected to have a significant share of government cloud market in the predicted period. The reason for the adoption of public cloud is the ease to access and fast deployment. This kind of deployment also offers numerous other benefits such as reliability, flexibility, scalability and remote access to the servers. Public cloud model are preferred by the organizations and enterprises which have less regulatory hurdles and are keen to opt cloud storage facility fully or partially.

On the basis of region Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the projected period in government cloud market. The rising ICT spending by the government and initiatives taken by government to develop cloud based platform for government cloud is anticipated to stimulate market demand.

Renowned product analytics market players are Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, Oracle, HPE, Cisco Systems, Salesforce, Vmware, Dell Technologies, CGI Group and Verizon among others.

The report segments government cloud market as follows:

Global Government Cloud Market: Type Segment Analysis

Solutions

Disaster recovery

Cloud storage

Risk and compliance management

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Others

Service

Integration and migration

Training, consulting, and education

Support and maintenance

Global Government Cloud Market: Service Model Segment Analysis

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Global Government Cloud Market: Deployment Model Segment Analysis

Private cloud

Public cloud

Hybrid cloud

Global Government Cloud Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

