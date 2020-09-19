Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Managed Network Services market.

Global managed network services market was valued at around USD 180.44 Billion in 2018, and is expected to reach approximately USD 336.26 Billion in 2025, at a CAGR slightly above 9.30% between 2018 and 2025.

Managed services are the outsourced services such as functions, networking and services that can be remotely operated, maintained and monitored by managed service provider.

The managed network services market is likely to observe growth during the projected period, owing to the transformation of businesses to streamline their processes. Nowadays, every single organization depends on their IT departments and wants it to run systems at their finest level. The businesses are in need for extremely robust and scalable hardware and software so that they can achieve operational excellence. To overcome the burden of operations, the organizations are adopting managed services so as to reduce the burden. The demand is also subjected to rise owing to the increasing requirement of user identity authentication, transaction security, and more. Owing to the availability of customization services, the key market vendors customize their services according to user needs; this is anticipated to promote market growth. Fast pace development in automation technology, increasing investment in ICT sector by government and private individual are eventually, expanding network services demand. Investments in numerous sectors such as retail, BFSI, telecommunication & IT and public sector are anticipated are anticipated to boost market growth in the long run. Network services market will undergo growth owing to the technologies such as big data, cloud computing and mobility across the globe. Increasing development in software-defined networking (SDN) and internet of things IoT are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the managed network services market.

The managed network services market is segmented into service, organization size and vertical. The vertical is segmented into retail & e-commerce, telecom & IT, BFSI, media & entertainment, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, government and utilities and others. Healthcare sector is predicted to hold a notable share in the projected period. Owing to complex operations and high-volume of data it becomes very difficult for the organizations to manage these crucial and critical data, which is why the demand for managed network services market will grow in the forecast period. Also, system failure security gap and network issue can interrupt the work flow and cause serious damage to an organization.

On the basis of region the managed network services market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

North American market holds the significant market share of the market share in the managed network services, due to the presence of numerous multinational companies within the region and is anticipated to stimulate growth in the long run.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to offer profitable opportunities to managed network services providers, due to the rising investments for security and adoption of cloud-based solutions by numerous companies in the region. This region is anticipated to hold substantial share in the forecast period.

Renowned managed network services market players are HCL Technologies Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, International Business Machines Corporation, Accenture, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, AT&T Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, and Wipro Limited among others.

