Wearable Artificial Kidney Market: by indication (Acute Renal Disease and End Stage Renal Disease) -Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Wearable Artificial Kidney Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Wearable Artificial Kidney market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Wearable Artificial Kidney market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Wearable Artificial Kidney market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Wearable Artificial Kidney market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Wearable Artificial Kidney market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein indication, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Wearable Artificial Kidney Market was valued at approximately USD 4.48 Billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 10.7 Billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 13.24 % between 2018 and 2025.

As alternative to dialysis and other externally wearable devices, the Wearable Artificial Kidney can tether patients and limit their mobility. Powered by the body”s own blood pressure, the system does not require portable artificial kidney-related external tubes or tethers.

The study provides a decisive view on the Wearable Artificial Kidney market by segmenting the market based on indication and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025.

Based on the indication segment, the market is bifurcated into Acute Renal Disease and End Stage Renal Disease. ESRD dominated the market by indication of patient in 2018 and is projected to be the highest CAGR due to increased recognition of CKD patients and government programs.

The geographical segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes as well as hypertension, renal failure and technological advances by key market players, North America dominated the wearable artificial kidney market with the largest revenue share in 2018.

Key players within global Wearable Artificial Kidney market include Blood Purification Technologies Inc.; AWAK Technologies; and Dutch Kidney Foundation.

