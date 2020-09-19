Global Lipid Disorder Treatment Market was valued at approximately USD 22.42 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 38.04 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.9% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Lipid Disorder Treatment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Lipid Disorder Treatment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Lipid Disorder Treatment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Lipid Disorder Treatment Market: by Drug Type (Pravastatin, Simvastatin, Rosuvastatin, Fluvastatin, Atorvastatin and Other Drugs); by Indication (Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia, Familial Hypertriglyceridemia, Familial Dysbetalipoproteinemia, Familial Defective Apolipoprotein B-100, Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia and Other Indications); by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the lipid disorder treatment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the lipid disorder treatment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the lipid disorder treatment market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for lipid disorder treatment market was valued at approximately USD 22.42 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 38.04 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 7.9% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the lipid disorder treatment market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the lipid disorder treatment market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new drug type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the lipid disorder treatment market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the lipid disorder treatment by segmenting the market based on drug type, indication, distribution channel and region. All the segments of lipid disorder treatment market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Lipid disorder includes a broad range of metabolic conditions that affect lipid levels in the blood. Lipid disorders are usually characterized by increased levels of cholesterol, lipoproteins and/or triglycerides in the blood which may relate to increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Most of these disorders are acquired through sedentary lifestyle, obesity, alcoholism, inactivity and lack of exercise. The risk due to congenital causes is less common. Blood lipid profile includes triglycerides, HDL, LDL and total cholesterol. Lipid disorder management and treatment involves use of lipid lowering agents (mainly use of statins) and lifestyle modifications.

The demand for lipid disorder treatment market is driven by increasing prevalence of LDL and triglyceride associated lipid disorders, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, changing eating habits and sedentary lifestyle across the globe. Also, focus of major players on development of novel treatment options, increasing geriatric population and increasing health awareness are other factors that boost the market growth. Emerging markets with large population base and increasing geriatric population are expected to bring new growth opportunities for major market players operating in the global lipid disorder treatment.

Based on drug type, global lipid disorder treatment market is bifurcated into pravastatin, simvastatin, rosuvastatin, fluvastatin, atorvastatin and other drugs. Atorvastatin drug type segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 whereas rosuvastatin segment is expected to witness rapid CAGR over the forecast period. Effectiveness of atorvastatin against bad cholesterol has led to their increased use for treating cardiovascular disorders and reducing triglyceride levels and thus account for largest market share.

Based on indication market is segmented into heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, familial hypertriglyceridemia, familial dysbetalipoproteinemia, familial defective apolipoprotein b-100, familial combined hyperlipidemia and other indications.

The distribution channel segment is divided Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies. Retail pharmacies segment held largest market share due to high number of retail pharmacies across the globe. Online pharmacies will witness rapid growth over the forecast period.

North America dominated the global lipid disorder treatment market in 2018. Increasing prevalence of lipid disorders, increasing risk of related cardiovascular diseases, and growing awareness are factors driving the market in this region. Europe was second largest regional market. Presence of developed infrastructure, and increasing awareness and prevalence of lipid disorders are some of factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will exhibit highest growth for lipid disorder treatment market in the coming years. Increasing geriatric population base with high vulnerability to metabolic disorders, sedentary lifestyle, growing prevalence of lipid disorders are factors promoting lipid disorder treatment market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa will see considerable growth in coming years.

Major players included in the report are Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Astrazeneca Plc, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Wockhardt Limited, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Merck & Co. among others.

The report segment of global lipid disorder treatment market as follows:

Global Lipid Disorder Treatment Market: By Drug Type

Atorvastatin

Fluvastatin

Rosuvastatin

Simvastatin

Pravastatin

Other Drugs

Global Lipid Disorder Treatment Market: By Indication

Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia

Familial Hypertriglyceridemia

Familial Dysbetalipoproteinemia

Familial Defective Apolipoprotein B-100

Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia

Other Indications

Global Lipid Disorder Treatment Market: By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Lipid Disorder Treatment Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Lipid Disorder Treatment in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Lipid Disorder Treatment Market: by Drug Type (Pravastatin, Simvastatin, Rosuvastatin, Fluvastatin, Atorvastatin and Other Drugs); by Indication (Heterozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia, Familial Hypertriglyceridemia, Familial Dysbetalipoproteinemia, Familial Defective Apolipoprotein B-100, Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia and Other Indications); by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Online Pharmacies)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580