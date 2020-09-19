Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market: by Therapeutics (Antibodies Directed by NK Cell and NK Cell Therapies); by Application (Immunoproliferative Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Cancer and Other Applications); by End User (Hospitals, Research Centers & Institutes and Other End Users): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the natural killer cells therapeutics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the natural killer cells therapeutics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the natural killer cells therapeutics market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for natural killer cells therapeutics market was valued at approximately USD 1.41 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4.19 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 16.9% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the natural killer cells therapeutics market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the natural killer cells therapeutics market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new therapeutics launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the natural killer cells therapeutics market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the natural killer cells therapeutics by segmenting the market based on therapeutics, application, end user and region. All the segments of natural killer cells therapeutics market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Natural killer (NK) cells are type of white blood cells (lymphocyte) which are important part of innate immune system. NK cells are also called as killer cells or K cells. NK cells are important in host rejection of virally infected cells and tumors. NK cells contain special proteins like perforin, proteases in their cytoplasm and are cytotoxic in nature. Perforin forms pore in cell membrane of target cells and proteases enter through these pores to induce apoptosis. NK cells get activated in response to macrophage-derived cytokines or interferons. NK deficient patients are highly vulnerable to primary phases of herpes virus infection. Natural killer cells can be used as therapeutics as they generate immune response against viral infections and malignancies.

The demand for natural killer cells therapeutics market is driven by increasing use of NK cells for treating viral infections, cancer, liver diseases etc. NK cells play crucial role in immune surveillance of tumor cells which has boosted its use in cancer therapy applications. Increasing R&D investments, increasing awareness about immunotherapies are other factors that propel the market growth across the globe. However poor in-vivo survival rate of NK cells, high cost and lack of specificity may act as restraint for the market growth of natural killer cells therapeutics. Emerging markets are expected to bring new growth opportunities for major market players operating in the global natural killer cells therapeutics.

Based on therapeutics, global natural killer cells therapeutics market is bifurcated into NK cell directed antibodies and NK cell therapies. NK cell directed antibodies therapeutics segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 and is expected to witness rapid CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing awareness for immunotherapies and increasing R&D investments has led to increasing use and thus has accounted for largest market share.

Based on application market is segmented into immunoproliferative disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, cancer and other applications. Among applications segment cancer dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing cancer prevalence across globe, growing investments for novel therapy development for treating cancer are factors that attribute to largest market share of cancer application segment.

The end user segment is divided hospitals, research centers & institutes and other end users. Hospitals end user segment held largest market share due to increasing use of NK cell therapies for various therapeutic application across the globe. Research centers & institutes will witness rapid growth over the forecast period.

North America dominated the global natural killer cells therapeutics market in 2018. Increasing prevalence of cancer, preference for immunotherapies with lesser side effects, increasing R&D investments and growing awareness are factors driving the market in this region. Europe was second largest regional market. Presence of developed infrastructure, high unmet medical needs for treating cancer and increasing prevalence of cancer and awareness are some of factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will experience rapid growth for natural killer cells therapeutics market in the coming years. Increasing geriatric population base, growing prevalence of cancer, increasing awareness, increasing R&D investments are factors promoting natural killer cells therapeutics market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa will see considerable growth in coming years.

Major players included in the report are NKT Therapeutics Inc., Nkarta Therapeutics, Inc., Nantkwest Inc., Innate Pharma S.A., Glycostem Therapeutics BV, Fortress Biotech, Fate Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Affimed N.V. and Ziopharm Oncology Inc. among others.

