According to the report, global demand for dental hygiene devices market was valued at approximately USD 7,664.3 million in 2018, and is likely to generate revenue of around USD 10,570.6 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 4.7% between 2019 and 2025.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global dental hygiene devices market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Oral hygiene is a process of keeping mouth clean. It helps in preventing cavities and helps improve health of the teeth. Regular cleaning of teeth from dentist is very much important to remove plaque that develops even after brushing teeth daily. Bad breath which is commonly known as halitosis, oral cancer, tooth decay, tooth sensitivity, tooth erosion, mouth sores are some of the major dental conditions among people. Dental devices are used to diagnose and cure such dental conditions.

The study provides a decisive view on the dental hygiene devices market by segmenting the market based on product, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on product the market is segmented into dental lasers, radiology equipments, system and parts, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance devices, and other equipments. The dental lasers are further segmented into diode lasers, carbon dioxide lasers, and yttrium aluminum garnet lasers. The radiology equipments market is further segmented into intra oral equipments, and extra oral equipments. The system and parts market is further segmented into cast machine, vacuums & compressors, cone beam CT systems, instrument delivery systems, and other system & parts. The laboratory machines market is segmented into ceramic furnaces, hydraulic press, suction unit, and others. The hygiene maintenance devices market is segmented into sterilizers, air purification and filters, and hypodermic needle incinerator. The system and parts segment held major share of the market in 2018; whereas dental laser equipments are likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America is likely to dominate the market for dental hygiene devices owing to early introduction of highly developed techniques, increase in major dental conditions due to changing lifestyle, and active participation of distribution networks online as well as off line. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the show high growth rate in the upcoming years. Rise in investment and funding by government, increasing dental clinics in India and China, and large number of people suffering from various tooth disorders are some of the factors which are fueling the growth of the dental hygiene devices market.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the dental hygiene devices along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the dental hygiene devices market on global level. According to the stats provided by the Global Burden of Disease published in 2016, it was estimated that about half of the worlds population will face dental caries (tooth decay). Innovation in technology, product life extension, growing awareness of dental and oral health, ever increasing demand for dental hygiene devices and rise in cases of dental conditions are major drivers of dental hygienic devices market. Besides, increase in per capita disposable income of people in developed as well as developing countries, increased and active role of distributors, developing advanced health care facilities, growing distribution channels are also contributing for the growth of dental hygiene devices market globally. While low awareness among people in under developed countries and high cost of the devices are some of the factors hindering market growth.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the key players included in the market are Dentsply International, Inc., Planmeca Oy, A-Dec, Inc., Biolase, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., GC Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., Patterson Companies, Inc., and 3M.

This report segments the dental hygiene devices market as follows:

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market: Product segment Analysis

Dental Lasers

Diode Lasers

Carbon Dioxide Lasers

Yttrium Aluminum Garnet Lasers

Radiology Equipments

Intra Oral Equipments

Extra Oral Equipments

System and Parts

Cast Machine

Vacuums & Compressors

Cone Beam CT Systems

Instrument Delivery Systems

Other System & Parts

Laboratory Machines

Ceramic Furnaces

Hydraulic Press

Suction Unit

Others

Hygiene Maintenance Devices

Sterilizers

Air Purification and Filters

Hypodermic Needle Incinerator

Other Equipments

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market: Distribution Channel segment Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

E-Commerce

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

