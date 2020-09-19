Cellular Health Screening Market: by Test Type (Single Test Panels [Telomere Tests, Oxidative Stress Tests, Inflammation Tests, and Heavy Metals Tests], and Multi-Test Panels), by Sample Type (Blood, Saliva, Serum, and Urine), and by Collection Point (Home, Office, Hospital, Diagnostic Labs, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 -2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cellular Health Screening market.

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for cellular health screening market was valued at approximately USD 2,181.8 million in 2018, and is likely to generate revenue of around USD 4,092 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9.4% between 2019 and 2025.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global cellular health screening market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Tests conducted to identify diseases before one has symptoms are known as screening. These tests facilitate rapid and easy understanding of ones health at a cellular level. This technology helps in identifying areas which require immediate support and helps physicians in developing individual plans in order to achieve best and effective results. Cellular health screening helps in determining fat mass, cellular toxicity, cellular health and function, quality of muscle mass extra, and intracellular fluid levels.

The study provides a decisive view on the cellular health screening market by segmenting the market based on test type, sample type, collection point, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on test type the market is divided into multi-test panels and single test panels. The single test panels market is further segmented into inflammation tests, telomere tests, oxidative stress tests, and heavy metals tests. The single test panel segment held major share of the market in 2018. Under these the telomere tests held the largest market share in 2018 due to rise in geriatric population. As individuals age, the length of telomere of the cell shortens, which is indicative of various health problems such as heart diseases. Rising demand for faster treatment process and proper data sharing is one of the major factors driving the growth of this segment. On the basis of sample type the market is segmented into blood, saliva, serum, and urine. The blood segment is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period due to rising adoption of direct to customer approach by leading market players.

On the basis of collection point the market is segmented into home, office, hospital, diagnostic labs, and others. The home health segment is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period due to the accessibility of diagnostic and therapeutic products like rapid diagnostic tests which do not require specialized lab and professional training easily. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the cellular health screening along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the cellular health screening market on global level. Growing awareness about HALE i.e. healthy adjusted life expectancy is likely to be one of the major factors boosting the market for cellular health screening. As per the stats provided by WHO in 2015, the global HALE in females and males at birth was 8.3 years lower than total life expectancy at birth. This is likely due to poor health of people across the globe. Thus, rising need for better HALE is propelling the demand for cellular health screening tests globally.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the key players included in the market are Cleveland HeartLab, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Life Length S.L., Genova Diagnostics, Inc., SpectraCell Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and Cell Science Systems Corporation.

This report segments the cellular health screening market as follows:

Global Cellular Health Screening Market: Test Type segment Analysis

Single Test Panels

Telomere Tests

Oxidative Stress Tests

Inflammation Tests

Heavy Metals Tests

Multi-Test Panels

Global Cellular Health Screening Market: Sample Type Segment Analysis

Blood

Saliva

Serum

Urine

Global Cellular Health Screening Market: Collection Point Segment Analysis

Home

Office

Hospital

Diagnostic Labs

Others

Global Cellular Health Screening Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

