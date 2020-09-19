Fluid Couplings MarketThe Fluid Couplings Market valued around USD 431.1 Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.1 % between 2019 & 2026.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fluid Couplings market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Fluid Couplings Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Fluid Couplings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Fluid Couplings Market: Report by Type (Constant-fill Fluid Couplings and Variable Speed Fluid Couplings), by End-Use Industry (Mining, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Cement, Steel and Metal processing, Paper, Paperboards, and Packaging & Labeling, and Power Generation)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The fluid couplings market valued around USD 431.1 Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.1 % between 2019 & 2026.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the fluid couplings market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Units) and revenue (USD Million).

The global fluid couplings market is likely to have prominent growth in the coming years and is expected to grow at a steady rate within the forecast period. There is enormous scope in the fluid couplings market owing to a variety of advantages, advance applications and growing demand in the market. Smooth power transmission, overload protection and high efficiency owing to low slip at rated duty are the superior advantages of fluid couplings that will significantly propel the market across the globe. Fluid couplings have major applications in the oil and gas industry which is one of the major factors propelling the fluid couplings market. These couplings are primarily used in reciprocating pumps, crushers, feeders, belt conveyors, process pumps, compressors, diesel locomotives, boiler feed pumps and extruders which has created humongous demand for this market.

The global fluid couplings market has been categorized on the basis of the type and end-use industry. Based on the type, the fluid couplings market is segmented into constant-fill fluid couplings and variable speed fluid couplings. The constant-fill fluid couplings are usually utilized for start-up so as to limit the torque and torsional vibration in the drive chain. Variable speed fluid couplings are majorly utilized to monitor and control the speed of the driven machine and provide smooth acceleration under heavy belt loads. Based on the application, the fluid couplings system is segmented into mining, chemicals and petrochemicals, cement, steel and metal processing, paper, paperboards, and packaging & labeling, and power generation. In heavy industry, they are utilized in crushers, roller presses, mixers, large ventilators, boiler feed pumps, large compressors, centrifuges, etc. In addition, fluid couplings are used in automotive industries for the power transmission from the engine to the wheel as an alternative to the clutch.

The rise in demand for cement production owing to the development of the infrastructure is anticipated to be a crucial driver for the fluid couplings market. For instant, in the Asia Pacific region there is an increase in the demand for cement especially in India and China which will ultimately upsurge the fluid couplings market. The secondary factor that is boosting the demand for fluid couplings is due to the superior efficiency and maintenance flexibility. The factor which might hinder the fluid couplings market is the availability of the substitute such as variable frequency drive, which may replace the fluid couplings in electric motors. Moreover, the cost incurred for the manufacturing of the fluid couplings is high as compared to the variable frequency drive.

The key players in the global fluid couplings market are ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Voith GmbH, Altra Industrial Motion, Rexnord Corporation, Fluidomat Limited, Elecon Engineering Company Limited, Transfluid S.p.A., VULKAN Group, and KTR Systems GmbH.

This report segments the global fluid couplings market as follows:

Global Fluid Couplings Market: Type Segment Analysis

Constant-fill Fluid Couplings

Variable Speed Fluid Couplings

Global Fluid Couplings Market: End-Use Segment Analysis

Mining

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Cement

Steel and Metal processing

Paper

Paperboards

Packaging & Labeling

Power Generation

Global Fluid Couplings Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Fluid Couplings in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Fluid Couplings Market: Report by Type (Constant-fill Fluid Couplings and Variable Speed Fluid Couplings), by End-Use Industry (Mining, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Cement, Steel and Metal processing, Paper, Paperboards, and Packaging & Labeling, and Power Generation)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580