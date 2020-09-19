Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Water Softening Systems market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Water Softening Systems Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Water Softening Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Water Softening Systems Market: by Type (Salt-Based Ion Exchange Software and Salt-Free Water Softener), by Flow Rate (05GPM to 30 GPM, 30GPM to 60GPM, 60GPM to 90GPM, and Above 90GPM), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The global water softening systems market was valued at 9 USD Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to be valued at 16.5 USD Billion at a CAGR of 6.8%. The report global water softening systems market covers forecast and analysis for the water softening systems market on a global and regional level. The study presents the all-inclusive evaluation of the market, rivalry, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market facts. The research report provides momentous data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based revenue (USD Million).

Water softening is the process of removal of hard metals such as magnesium, calcium, and other certain metal cations in hard water. The water softening system is used to eliminate or soften the hard water by removing hard minerals, which are present in normal water. Soft water not only minimizes the need for extra detergents and soaps that are required for cleaning and laundry purposes, but also play a role in extending the life of appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers, and water heaters. Increasing demand for ultra-pure water for residential and commercial sectors is driving the market growth. Growing awareness regarding the issues related to the utilization of hard water is further catering to the demand for the global water softeners systems market. On the contrary, low market penetration in rural areas may hinder the market value.

Based on the type, the global water softening systems market has been classified into salt-based ion-exchange software and salt-free water softener. The salt-based water softeners segment is anticipated to gain the largest market share over the forecast timeline. Owing to its high efficiency in decreasing scale formation in boilers, pipes, and tanks, the segment is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Moreover, salt-based water softeners are relatively cost-efficient and easily available, which is further accelerating the segment growth.

The global water softening systems market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. In the global water softening systems market, the residential segment has accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The rising residential sector along with an increasing need for the installation of water softener systems in such a sector is boosting the segment growth. It is estimated that service apartments increased by more than 20% in 2018, which is further leading to market demand.

Based on the region, North America and Europe have accounted for substantial market growth over the years. North America and Europe are geographical hubs for hard water. More than half of the population of North American households lives in hard water areas. Hence, some manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing facilities in these regions to match the demand for water softening systems. Increasing residential sectors in Asia-Pacific coupled with increasing population and rising disposable income is catering to the demand for water softening systems in the region. The growing number of infrastructural projects along with the need for installing water softening system is further fueling the regional market growth.

The global water softening systems market is highly associated with major players including Whirlpool Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, Watts Water Technologies, Qingdao Haier CO. Ltd., Pelican Water Systems, Monarch Water Ltd., Marlo Incorporated, Kinetico Incorporated, Harvey Water Softeners, Ltd., Fleck Systems, and others. The major strategies implemented by these leading companies in the market are mergers & acquisitions, new Flow Rate launches, recent developments, and partnerships. These companies are focusing more on investment in improvements, expansions, and collaborations to increase their market share.

