Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Machine Control System Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Machine Control System market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The global machine control system market valued 4.3 USD Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach 6.8 USD Billion at CAGR of 7.97%. The global machine control system market report covers estimation and analysis on a global as well as regional level. The study provides a complete valuation of the market, opportunities, competition, emerging trends, and industry-validated market data. The report provides remarkable data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based revenue (USD Billion).

The machine control system is software that manages, regulates, commands, or directs the behavior of other devices. Basically, the system is used to precisely position earthwork machinery, which is based on 3D design models and GPS systems help the machine operators to control the position of the equipment. The surging need for accuracy in navigation and control of heavy machinery is expected to drive the growth of the global machine control system market over the forecast years. Moreover, increasing modernization in agriculture, transportation, and constructional activities across the globe is also expected to escalate the market demand over the forecast period. However, the requirement of high initial investments in such control systems could hinder market growth.

Based on the type, the global machine control system market has been segmented into total stations, global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), laser, and sensors. The global navigation satellite system (GNSS) segment accredited for the largest market share in 2018. The segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast value owing to its equipment including transportation, precision agriculture, construction, ground mapping, and others. GNSS is installed in various types of machinery such as excavators, pavers, bulldozers, and others to increase the efficiency and productivity that can be used in data and task management and theft detection equipment.

The global machine control system market is categorized into excavators, loaders, graders, dozers, scrapers, and paving systems on the basis of the equipment. In the global machine control system market, the paving system segment dominated the market share in 2018. Paving systems are deployed in airports, tunnels, highways, concrete safety, and curbs & gutters, which can be constructed quickly with high efficiency and precision at a lower cost. Thus, contractors use paving systems, which comprise of slope sensors, sonic sensors, 3D slopes and elevation control, to save time and efforts.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to gain the largest market share in the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing agricultural practices that involve precision farming, especially in China and India, owing to an increasing population. Moreover, the government in Australia is on the way to enhance transport system and incorporating the use of machine-guided solutions in the transportation industry. Furthermore, the government of China is also in support of development of infrastructural projects which is a major factor boosting the regional market growth.

Major players operating in the global machine control system market are Hexagon (Leica Geosystems AG), Hemisphere GNSS, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Moba Mobile Automation AG, EOS Positioning Systems, Prolec Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, Liebherr, JCB, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. Hyundai Construction Equipment Co., Ltd., and others. The major policies implemented by these leading companies in the market are recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, new Type launches, and collaborations. These companies are focusing more on investment in modernizations, partnerships, and expansions to increase their market share.

