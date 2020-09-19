Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) Market: by Form (Tablet, Liquid Suspension, Capsule, and Other Forms); by Route of Administration (Oral, Rectal and Intravenous): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the acetaminophen market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the acetaminophen market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the acetaminophen market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the acetaminophen market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the acetaminophen market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new form launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the acetaminophen market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the acetaminophen by segmenting the market based on form, indication, route of administration and region. All the segments of acetaminophen market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Acetaminophen (APAP) is commonly known as paracetamol is a drug used to treat fever (antipyretic) and pain (analgesic). It is classified as mild analgesic and is widely used for relief of mild to moderate intensity pain. For severe type of pain like pain after surgery, cancer pain etc. it is used in combination with opioid drugs. Acetaminophen is used in combination of cold medications to relieve fever in children. Paracetamol is mostly given orally or rectally, but it is also administered via intravenous route.

The demand for acetaminophen market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and conditions requiring pain management. Also, it is widely available as an over the counter medicine in many countries and is being used as analgesic for treating mild to moderate pain. Increasing use of acetaminophen drives the market growth. However, availability of large number of generics and intense competition may restrain the market growth. Emerging markets with increasing geriatric population base are expected to bring new growth opportunities for major market players operating in the global acetaminophen market.

Based on form, global acetaminophen market is bifurcated into tablet, liquid suspension, capsule, and other forms. Tablet form segment held largest market share in 2018 whereas liquid suspension segment is expected to register rapid CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on route of administration, global acetaminophen market is divided into oral, rectal and intravenous. The oral segment held major share of the market in 2018, however the rectal segment is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. Growing demand for over the counter and generic drugs is likely to drive the market for these segments. Besides, high population and availability of cheap oral paracetamols are other factors driving market growth of the oral acetaminophens.

Asia Pacific dominated the global acetaminophen market in 2018. Easy availability of over the counter acetaminophen, increasing chronic disease burden, increasing need to manage pain, growing awareness are factors driving the market in this region. India and China are largest markets in Asia Pacific for acetaminophen. North America was second largest regional market followed by Europe. Latin America is another highly growing regional market. Argentina and Brazil are expected to drive the acetaminophen market over the forecast period. Increasing healthcare spending and availability of affordable drugs are factors attributing to the rapid growth in Latin America. Middle East and Africa will see noticeable growth in the coming years with growth majorly focused in GCC countries and South Africa.

Major players included in the report are Genesis Biotech, M.M. Pharma, Aknil biotech, Arika healthcare, Captab biotech, and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. among others.

The report segment of global acetaminophen market as follows:

Global Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) Market: By Form

Capsule

Liquid Suspension

Tablet

Other Forms

Global Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) Market: By Route of Administration

Oral

Rectal

Intravenous

Global Acetaminophen (Paracetamol) Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

