The global sourdough market was valued at 2400 USD Million in 2018 and is expected to be valued at 4000 USD Million in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%. The global sourdough market report covers forecast and analysis on a regional and global level. The study provides a widespread valuation of the market, rivalry, emerging trends, opportunities, and industry-validated market numbers. The report offers remarkable data of 2016, 2017, & 2018 along with an assessment from 2019 to 2026 based revenue (USD Million).

Sourdough is a mixture of flour and water that has yeast and bacteria called lactobacillus, which makes it slightly acidic and keeps the flour easily digestible, unlike the regular dough. Sourdough is a gluten-free product with the presence of essential nutrients like magnesium, folic acid, iron, zinc, and others. The global sourdough market has enormous opportunities over the horizon. Rising consumer preferences for traditional and healthy food options across the globe is paving the way for the global sourdough market. Growing consumer demand for healthy, gluten-free, and more naturally baked products is gaining traction for the market growth. Moreover, increasing the production of fermented products is also driving market growth. On the contrary, high costs associated with sourdough products could challenge the market presence.

Based on the starter culture, the global sourdough market has been classified into type 1, type 2, and type 3. The type 2 segment is expected to contribute to the largest market share over the forecast period. The type 2 starter culture has been specifically employed across the globe because of its low pH value i.e., 3.5 or less, which allows for storage and chilling for a week. Thus, the segment is contributing to market growth.

The global sourdough market is categorized into bread, pizza, buns, cakes, cookies, waffles & pancakes, and others on the mode of application. The bread segment has accounted for the maximum market share in 2018. As sourdough bread consisting of inherent properties such as the presence of lactic acid as comparing with traditional bread, which is made of yeasts only, the segment is expected to propel over the forecast period.

Based on the region, Europe emerged as the largest market in 2018. The region is expected to continue its dominance over the years. Germany is anticipated for the largest market for the product. Germans have been traditionally consuming sourdough products, which are made from rye and wheat flours. Asia-Pacific led by China and India is also substantially contributing to the market value owing to the increasing demand for baked and gluten-free products.

There is an intense rivalry among domestic and international players. Some of the major players are Bread SRSLY, Alpha Baking Co. (USA), ITALMILL S.r.l. (Italy), Dr. Otto Suwelack Nachf. GmbH & Co. (Germany), Lesaffre (France), Philibert Savours (France), Kampffmeyer Food Innovation GmbH (Germany), IREKS GmbH (Germany), Ernst Bocker GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Puratos (Belgium), and others. The major schemes implemented by these leading companies in the market are collaborations, new Starter Culture launches, & mergers & acquisitions. These companies are aiming more on investment in starter culture innovations, expansions, & collaborations to increase their market share.

