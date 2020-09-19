Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gas Phase Filtration market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Gas Phase Filtration Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Gas Phase Filtration market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Gas Phase Filtration Market: Report by Type (Packed Bed, and Combination), by Media (Activated Carbon, Potassium Permanganate, and Blend), by Application (Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control and Odor Control), and by End-Use Industry (Pulp & Paper Industry, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry, Metals & Mining Industry, Food & Beverages Industry, Healthcare Industry, and Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The global gas phase filtration market valued around USD 2.15 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.5 % between 2019 & 2026.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global gas phase filtration market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Units) and revenue (USD Billion).

The global gas phase filtration market is likely to have prominent growth in the coming years and is expected to grow at a single-digit CAGR within the forecast period. There is immense scope in the gas phase filtration market due to its growing demand in the market because of the rapid industrialization and increased industrial waste. This primarily releases the harmful toxic gases such as methylene chloride, benzene, formaldehyde and perchloroethylene which then get mixed with the environment, thereby affects the quality of air and originates several health problems such as eye, throat and nose irritation, headaches, nausea, damage to kidney and liver and skin reactions. These health issues have created the utilization of the combination filters as it handles numerous gases owing to the parameters such as lower maintenance, lower pressures drop, and replacement costs of the CIF filters. Additionally, the stringent rules imposed by government bodies related to environment protection have become one of the factors to upsurge the market.

The global gas phase filtration market has been categorized on the basis of the type, media, application, and end-use industry. Based on the type, the gas phase filtration market is segmented into a packed bed and combination filters. The packed bed filters are expected to have a larger market size owing to the superior efficiency of eliminating the harmful gases and controlling odors in several industries. Moreover, the packed bed filters are cheaper compared to combination gas-phase filters. Based on the media, the gas phase filtration system is segmented into activated carbon, potassium permanganate, and blend. The activated carbon holds maximum share as it performs absolutely well under various humidity and temperature conditions. The activated carbon is easily available in the market and is very safe to handle. Based on the application, the gas phase filtration system is segmented into corrosion & toxic gas control and odor control. Based on the end-use industry, the gas phase filtration system is segmented into pulp & paper industry, chemicals, and petrochemicals industry, metals & mining industry, food & beverage industry, healthcare industry, and semiconductor manufacturing industry.

The rise in the demand for the product owing to the awareness about the impact of the worst quality of air on human health and high focus on filtration of toxic, corrosive and odor-generating gases in various industries are the drivers for the gas phase filtration market. Most of the companies have started investing so as to avoid the emission of harmful toxic gases and become the helping hand for the sustainable development of the environment. The factor which might hamper the growth of the gas phase filtration market is the unfavorable economic factors. For instant, the need for gas-phase filtration system majorly depends on the growth of the industries. If there is slow down in the production sector, the industrial growth will hinder which will ultimately restrain the growth of the gas phase filtration market.

The key players in the global gas phase filtration market are Camfil, American Air Filter (AAF) Company, Donaldson Company, Freudenberg, Clarcor (Parker Hannifin Corporation), Bry-Air, Purafil, Circul-Aire, Kinberley-Clark Corporation, and Promark Associates.

This report segments the global gas phase filtration market as follows:

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market: Type Segment Analysis

Packed Bed

Combination

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market: Media Segment Analysis

Activated Carbon

Potassium Permanganate

Blend

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market: Application Segment Analysis

Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control

Odor Control

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market: End-Use Industry Segment Analysis

Pulp & Paper Industry

Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry

Metals & Mining Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Healthcare Industry

Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry

Others

Global Gas Phase Filtration Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Gas Phase Filtration in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Gas Phase Filtration Market: Report by Type (Packed Bed, and Combination), by Media (Activated Carbon, Potassium Permanganate, and Blend), by Application (Corrosion & Toxic Gas Control and Odor Control), and by End-Use Industry (Pulp & Paper Industry, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Industry, Metals & Mining Industry, Food & Beverages Industry, Healthcare Industry, and Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580