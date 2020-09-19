Global Industrial Emission Control Systems Market valued around USD 15.61 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3 % between 2019 & 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Emission Control Systems market.

The industrial emission control systems market valued around USD 15.61 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3 % between 2019 & 2026

The report covers forecast and analysis for the industrial emission control systems market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).

The global industrial emission control systems market is likely to have prominent growth in the coming years and is expected to grow at a steady rate within the forecast period. There is enormous scope in the industrial emission control systems market owing to a variety of applications, technological advancement and growing demand in the market. Exceptional long-term resistance to thermo-oxidation, chemical aging at high temperatures, resist freezing and heating cycles, superior processability, and support the volumetric expansion due to freezing are the crucial attributes that are propelling the demand for the industrial emission control systems market across the globe. Additionally, investment in the construction industry coupled with rising infrastructure developments have increased which has led to the drive the industrial emission control systems market.

The global industrial emission control systems market has been categorized on the basis of the device and application. Based on the device, the industrial emission control systems market is segmented into electrostatic precipitators, catalytic systems, absorbers, and scrubbers. The electrostatic precipitator system is likely to have a prominent growth as it is primarily utilized for air filtration to remove the particulate matter with the support of the electrostatic force. They are broadly used in cement industry plants, steel & paper mills, and petroleum refineries and smelters to filter dangerous discharges released from these industries which will upsurge the market growth. The scrubber system is utilized majorly in steel making, chemical processes, and acid manufacturing plants so as to eliminate the harmful pollutants especially acid gases. Based on the application, the industrial emission control systems market is segmented into power plants, chemicals, and petrochemicals, cement, metal, and manufacturing. One of the most pollutant emitting industries is the power plant which emits hazardous gases such as SO2 and NOx due to the combustion of fossil fuels. Owing to these factors the demand for industrial emission control systems has increased in power plants. Moreover, the Petrochemicals and chemical industries are also positioned at the top owing to have a huge source of volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants. Henceforth, there is an immense potential for the industrial emission control systems in these industries. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to lead the market owing to the increasing demand for energy. There is enormous scope for this product in major countries like China, India, and Japan. After the Asia Pacific, the market is expected to be followed by Europe and North America regions. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow at a noticeable rate due to growth in the oil & gas sector, which will be a prominent sector for emission control systems market.

Stringent rules and regulations by several bodies such as the Environmental Protection Association (EPA) have encouraged the big players to put emphasis on the technological advancement aspects to wash out the hazardous gases which are generated from the industries. Moreover, the Clean Air Strategy was declared by the UK government in 2018 which focuses on dealing with all sources of air pollution, protecting nature, making the air healthier to breathe, and boosting the economy. These are the crucial factors that are uplifting the growth of the global industrial emission control systems market. The secondary factor that is boosting the demand for industrial emission control systems is due to the rising demand for emission control systems in the power generation industry due to the replacement of the installed devices with shorter life expectancy. The factor which might hamper the growth of the industrial emission control systems market is the growing usage of alternative fuels for power generation so as to reduce the dependency of the coal.

The key players in the global industrial emission control systems market are Johnson Mattey, Air Clean, BASF, Thermax, General Electric, CECO Environmental, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, APC Technologies, Fujian Longking, Auburn Systems, Hamon, Ducon technologies and Babcock & Wilcox among others.

