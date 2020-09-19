Dlobal Smart Bottle Market was valued at USD 109.2 Million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 269.8 Million in 2025, growing at a rate of 13.8% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Bottle market.

According to the report, global demand for smart bottle market was valued at USD 109.2 Million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 269.8 Million in 2025, growing at a rate of 13.8% between 2019 and 2025.

Smart bottles are used to update the users hydration level. Users need to feed information such as age, weight prior use. It helps to track the amount of water intake in ones body. It reminds the user to drink water after specific time interval before body gets dehydrated.

The global smart bottle market is estimated to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. This growth is due to the increasing demand of advanced gadgets, rising concern regarding fitness, weight loss and health consciousness. Fitness enthusiasts are increasingly opting for such type of products that enhance their exercising experience. Rising disposable income, improved standard of living, and high acceptance rate in pharmaceutical industry are some the key drivers for the upsurge of smart bottle market. However, one of the major restraining factors for growth of global smart bottle market is high cost of production.

All the segments of the smart bottle have been analyzed based on the past, present, and future trends. The market is estimated from 2019-2025. Smart bottle market is segmented into application, component, type, distribution channel, capacity, and region. Based on application the global smart bottles market bifurcated into water bottle, beverage bottle, pharmaceutical bottle, and others. Water bottle segment is projected to hold a considerable market share during the analysis period due its rising use from health conscious people. Hardware and software form the component segment for smart bottle. Software segment is estimated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Further smart bottle market is segmented into type as metal, polymer, & others. Polymer segment holds a substantial market share over the analysis period due to its light weight & price.

Regionally North America has considerable share in smart bottle market due to its technological advancement and the presence of major industry participants in United States have helped in to gain noteworthy market share. European market is considered to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast timeframe. Whereas, Asia Pacific region is expected to be a promising region for the smart bottle market, as several smart bottle manufacturers are investing in this region.

Information regarding major players in smart bottle market includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, their recent development and products offered by them, which can help in assessing the market competition. Noticeable players included in the report are Caktus, Inc., Ecomo, HydraCoach, Thermos L.L.C, Trago, Inc., Myhydrate, Sippo, Kuvee Inc. Spiritz Adhere Tech Inc. and Out of galaxy among others. Various manufacturers are focusing on introducing technically advanced products to cater the end user requirements. One such example is that of Thermos L.L.C. In 2016, the company launched a new smart bottle with a smart lid that allows users to monitor their water intake through the companys smart lid app.

The report segments the global smart bottle market as follows:

Global Smart Bottle Market -Product Segment Analysis

Water Bottle

Beverages Bottle

Pharmaceutical bottle

Others

Global Smart Bottle Market – Component Segment Analysis

Hardware

Software

Global Smart Bottle Market – Type Segment Analysis

Metal

Polymer

Other

Global Smart Bottle Market – Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Online

Offline

Global Smart Bottle Market – Capacity Segment Analysis

Up to 500 ml

500 -1,500 ml

Above 1,500 ml

Global Smart Bottle Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Smart Bottle Market: By Product (Water Bottle, Beverages Bottle, Pharmaceutical Bottles, and Others), By Component (Hardware and Software), By Type (Metal, Polymer, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By Bottle Capacity (Up to 500 ml, 500 ml -1,500 ml, and above 1,500 ml)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2018-2025.

