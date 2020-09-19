Global Software Asset Management Market was valued at USD 1,293.7 Million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 3,285.3 Million in 2025, growing at a rate of 14.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Software Asset Management market.

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for software asset management market was valued at USD 1,293.7 Million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 3,285.3 Million in 2025, growing at a rate of 14.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Software asset management (SAM) is a business process that includes managing and enhancing the purchase, maintenance, deployment, utilization, and discarding of numerous software applications within an enterprise.

Increasing usage of internet by various retailers for offering their products and services online is driving the global enterprise resource planning technologies market. An enterprise resources planning system helps retailers in planning, streamline store operations, managing inventory effectively, and customer retention to name a few. Digitalization in various developing countries has led to the demand of enterprise resources planning solutions. In 2017, the worldwide e-commerce sales were about USD 2.3 trillion as compared to USD 1.3 trillion in 2014. This upsurge is due to the increasing use of various mobile applications for online shopping. Thus, it is projected that retail sector will contribute in the growth of enterprise resource planning technologies market over the forecast period.

Countries in the Asia Pacific region such as India and China are now starting to digitalize their data. Government initiatives to use technology in providing services to its citizens will propel the market growth. The Digital India initiative taken by the Indian government witnessed more investments in the first nine months of 2017 as compared to the overall investments in 2016. The investments in 2017 were valued at USD 7.4 billion and those in 2016 were USD 4.5 billion. Thus, global enterprise resource planning technologies market will rise over the forecast period. However, combining data in case of acquisition will be a vital challenge for enterprise resource planning technology vendors and service providers. It is expected that automation of various manufacturing processes will open new avenues for enterprise resource planning technologies market through the forecast period.

Software asset management market is divided on the basis of component, deployment, industry vertical, end user, and region. Based on deployment, the market is further segmented into on premise and cloud. The on premise segment is expected to hold a considerable chunk of the market and cloud segment to grow at a notable rate owing to the growing investments in cloud technology. On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The small & medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is estimated to grow at a substantial rate. This upsurge is attributed to the growing number of SMEs in Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at a notable rate in the global software asset management market over the coming years. China and India are anticipated to generate huge demand for the market in this region. Europe is anticipated to hold a substantial share in the market from 2019 to 2025 considering the growing demand for the software in manufacturing sector.

Prominent players in software asset management market are Microsoft Corporation, CA Technologies, BMC Software, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Aspera Technologies, IBM Corporation, Ivanti, Micro Focus International plc, and Snow Software AB among others.

The report segment of global software asset management market as follows:

Global Software Asset Management Market: Component Segment Analysis

Solutions

Services

Global Software Asset Management Market: Deployment Segment Analysis

Cloud

On Premises

Global Software Asset Management Market: End User Segment Analysis

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Software Asset Management Market: Industry Vertical Segment Analysis

Retail

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government Sector

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Others

Global Software Asset Management Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

