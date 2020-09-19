Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fertility Supplements market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The global fertility supplements market was valued at 1.43 (USD Billion) in 2018 and is expected to be valued at 2.49 (USD Billion) in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%. The report fertility supplements cover estimation and analysis on a global as well as regional level. The research report provides a widespread valuation of the market, rivalry, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market statistics. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).

Fertility supplements are fertility drugs that enhance reproductive fertility. In women, fertility medication is used to stimulate follicle development of the ovary. Currently, there are very few fertility supplements available for men. The prevalence of smoking is higher in developed countries than in emerging economies. According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, approximately 30 to 35% of men and women of reproductive age smoke cigarettes in the United States. The rising geriatric population coupled with changing lifestyle and healthcare costs have aided the growth of the global fertility supplements market.

Based on the ingredient type, the global fertility supplements market has been classified into natural and synthetic/ blend of natural & synthetic. The natural segment has accredited for the largest market share in terms of revenue. Increasing usage of plant-derived supplements for a healthy lifestyle to minimize the risk of side effects is stimulating the segment growth.

The global fertility supplements market is categorized into powders, capsules, soft gels, tablets, and liquids on the basis of product. In the global fertility supplements market, the powder segment has accounted for the maximum share in 2018. Rising awareness pertaining to the nutritional benefits associated with powdered products along with fast absorption and easy incorporation in meals is boosting the segment growth.

Based on end-use, the global fertility supplements market has been classified into men and women. Systemic disease, immune system factors, sexual health, and undescended testicles are some of the crucial infertility problems in men. These factors have resulted in an increasing demand for fertility supplements in men.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global fertility supplements market has been divided into OTC and prescribed. It has been estimated that more than 3/4th % of sales came from over the counter (OTC) channels in 2018. Owing to the easy availability of raw materials and rising demand from consumers, the segment is further expected to propel in the forecast period.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to register high CAGR over the years owing to the rising awareness in emerging economies especially in China and India pertaining to nutritional enrichment. Moreover, expansion in the retail market in emerging economies to promote investments is expected to fuel the regional demand for the market.

The global fertility supplements market is combined with major players including Fertility Nutraceuticals LLC, TTK HealthCare Ltd., Bionova, PregPrep LLC, Exeltis USA, Inc., Orthomol, Active Bio Life Science GmbH, Lenus Pharma GesmbH, Coast Science, and Fairhaven Health. The major plans implemented by these leading companies in the market are new Ingredient launches, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, and collaborations. These companies are focusing more on investment in expansions, evolutions, and partnerships to increase their market stake.

