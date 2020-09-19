Global Skeletal Dysplasia Market was valued at USD 2,493.6 in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 3,303.6 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2019 and 2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Skeletal Dysplasia market.

According to the report, global demand for skeletal dysplasia market was valued at USD 2,493.6 in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 3,303.6 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2019 and 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global skeletal dysplasia market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other sources have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

A heterogeneous group of more than 450 disorders is knows as skeletal dysplasia is. It encompasses board number of disorders development in cartilage and bone. It has a very wide spectrum and any part of the skeleton can be affected which includes abnormalities the bone shape, size, short stature, and density. Skeletal dysplasia is caused by the disturbance in bone growth during early stage of fetal development.

The study provides a decisive view on the skeletal dysplasia market by segmenting the market based on type, treatment, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The skeletal dysplasia market is segmented on the basis of type into x-linked hypophosphatemia, hypophosphatasia, achondroplasia, fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive, multiple osteochondromas, and others. Hypophosphatasia (HPP) segment held major share of the market in 2018. The growth of this segment is owing to the rising prevalence of the disease. HPP is estimated to be 1 per 300,000 births in Europe.

Medication, surgery, and others are the key treatment segments of the skeletal dysplasia market. The surgery segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018. Growing preference of patients towards surgeries is likely to be one of the major factors responsible for market growth of this segment. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. Europe held major share of the market for skeletal dysplasia in 2018. High adoption rate of surgeries and rising awareness of this disease are some of the factors responsible for the regions growth.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the skeletal dysplasia along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the skeletal dysplasia market on global level. Growing prevalence rate of birth defects and congenital disorders are some of the major factors driving market growth of skeletal dysplasia. As per the stats provided by the Center of Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), 1 in every 33 babies in the U.S. is affected due to birth defects every year. Growing number of genetic disorders is also favoring the growth of skeletal dysplasia market. Rising R&D activities for drug development is also likely to propel market growth. Besides, increasing consumption of alcohol and cigarettes, and lifestyle changes are also among the major factors boosting the market growth of skeletal dysplasia.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players within global skeletal dysplasia market include Regeneron, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioMarin, Merck KGaA, Amgen, Inc., and Ipsen Group.

This report segments the global skeletal dysplasia market as follows:

Global Skeletal Dysplasia Market: Type Segment Analysis

X-linked Hypophosphatemia

Hypophosphatasia

Achondroplasia

Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressive

Multiple Osteochondromas

Others

Global Skeletal Dysplasia Market: Treatment Segment Analysis

Medication

Surgery

Others

Global Skeletal Dysplasia Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

