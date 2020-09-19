Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Refined Functional Carbohydrates market.

The global refined functional carbohydrates market was valued at 191.8 USD Million in 2018 and is anticipated to be valued at 321.5 USD Million at a CAGR of 6.67%. The refined functional carbohydrates report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level. The research report offers a full valuation of the market, opportunities, rivalry, developing trends and industry-validated market information. The study presents momentous data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue in USD Million and volume in Kilotons.

Refined functional carbohydrates (RFC) are derived from yeast and aids in minimizing the effects of toxins and pathogens in poultry feed. The consumption of RFCs in the animal diet helps in improving the immune system and provides extra immunity to fight against infections. RFCs in the animal feed also promote metabolic activity of desired bacteria.

The increasing demand for high-quality feed additives such as RFCs in the animal diet to enhance their health is paving the way for the growth of refined functional carbohydrate market. Improvement in animal health, in turn, increases immunity, work efficiency, and optimizes economic profitability. It has been observed that consumption of RFCs by livestock from early-stage has remarkably improved the immune system. RFCs such as D-mannose, beta-glucan, and MOS help in maintaining overall animal health regulate feed efficiency and prevent gut damage.

However, there are some dark sides pertaining to the consumption of RFCs such as the risk of allergies in pet animals, inflammation, and skin irritation in some cases, and swollen ears in animals, which can turn down the market demand.

Based on the product type, the global refined functional carbohydrates market has been classified into MOS (mannan oligosaccharides), beta-glucan, and d-mannose. The MOS segment is further categorized into cattle/calves, aquaculture, poultry, swine, and others. The beta-glucan segment is divided into swine, poultry, and aquaculture. The d-mannose segment has been classified into aquaculture, cattle/calves, poultry, swine, and others. The beta-glucan segment has been accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Beta-glucan products are widely served in animal diets as these products provide high resistance and immunity from harmful pathogens and are abundant in nutrition. Beta-glucan RFCs, when added to an animal diet, increases the resistance against the variety of bacteria and viruses to enhance overall health of livestock.

The MOS (mannan) segment has contributed to significant growth over the past years. This has been accredited on account of increasing demand for immunity booster and effective toxin binders in animal diet. Mannan oligosaccharides aid in growth of good bacteria prevents gastrointestinal infection, helps in weight management, and enhances the quality of milk. Moreover, it helps in maintaining gut health owing to its easy digestibility and ability to resist diseases.

Based on the region, North America led by the U.S. and Canada has accredited for the maximum share in 2018. The growing demand for animal protein, along with various feed additives such as beta-glucan, D-mannose, and MOS in animal feed is driving the regional market growth. Increasing livestock production in animal feed along with rising consumer towards safe use of animal feed products is further fueling the market growth.

The global refined functional carbohydrates market is highly associated with major players including Sweet Cures, Pet Health Solutions, Super Beta Glucan, STR Biotech, STR Biotech, Biofeed, Lallemand, Orffa, VWR Corporation, EW Nutrition, and DuPont Danisco. The key policies implemented by these leading companies in the market are collaborations, recent developments, new product launches, agreements, and mergers & acquisitions. These companies are focusing more on investment in inventions, expansions, and partnerships, and joint ventures to increase their market share.

