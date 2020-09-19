Global Pharmacogenomics Market was valued at approximately USD 5,712.5 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 10,492.2 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pharmacogenomics market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pharmacogenomics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

According to the report, global demand for pharmacogenomics market was valued at approximately USD 5,712.5 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 10,492.2 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 9.2% between 2019 and 2025.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the pharmacogenomics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the pharmacogenomics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the pharmacogenomics market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the pharmacogenomics market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Technology and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the pharmacogenomics market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new Technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the pharmacogenomics market on global and regional basis.

Pharmacogenomics is the combination of pharmacology and genomics. Pharmacogenomics studies the effect of genes on drug response. The aim of pharmacogenomics is to develop safe and effective doses and medication tailored to the genetic makeup of a person.

Factors such as increasing implementation of pharmacogenomics procedure, growing geriatric population, increasing adoption of personalized therapy, rapidly rising incidence of chronic disorders, and growing rate of adverse reactions will act as major driving factors in the growth of global pharmacogenomics market. Technological advancements in the field of pharmacogenomics and increasing awareness will act as an opportunity for the market players in the pharmacogenomics market. Nonetheless, high cost of diagnosis, lack of skilled professionals, and low awareness in developing regions will restrict the growth of global pharmacogenomics market.

The global pharmacogenomics market has been split into technology, application, end user, and region. Based on technology, pharmacogenomics market has been segmented into microarray, polymerase chain reaction, sequencing, electrophoresis, mass spectrometry, and others. The polymerase chain reaction segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to irreplaceable nature. The application segment has been divided into infectious diseases, oncology, neurological diseases, cardiovascular diseases, pain management, psychiatry, and others. The end user segment has been divided into research institutions, hospitals and clinics, and academic institutes. The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to presence of latest molecular diagnostic infrastructure in hospitals.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. U.S. accounted for the highest share in the North America region due to growing execution of pharmacogenomics and quick implementation of latest healthcare technologies. Europe is likely to be the succeeding key market. The crucial reasons are existence of skilled healthcare professionals and increasing acceptance of personalized medicine. Asia Pacific will develop at the highest growth rate owing to presence of large patient group, rise in consciousness regarding pharmacogenomics, and high incidence of chronic diseases. Latin America region will propagate at a noteworthy rate through the assessment time. Middle East & Africa will show positive advancement in the projected time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Dynamic DNA Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, Empire Genomics, LLC, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., OneOme LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and OPKO Health, Inc. among others.

This report segments the Global Pharmacogenomics Market as follows:

Global Pharmacogenomics Market: By Technology

Microarray

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Sequencing

Electrophoresis

Mass Spectrometry

Others

Global Pharmacogenomics Market: By Application

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Neurological Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Pain Management

Psychiatry

Others

Global Pharmacogenomics Market: By End User

Research Institutions

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic Institutes

Global Pharmacogenomics Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

