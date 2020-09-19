Global Sleep Tracker Market was valued at approximately USD 1.98 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3.46 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sleep Tracker market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sleep Tracker Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sleep Tracker market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the sleep tracker market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the sleep tracker market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the sleep tracker market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the sleep tracker market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the sleep tracker market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the sleep tracker market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the sleep tracker by segmenting the market based on product, distribution channel and region. All the segments of sleep tracker market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Sleep trackers offer real time sleep monitoring which is helpful for a user to analyze various parameters such as sleep length, quality and consistency, time of each stage of sleep, sleep issues such as sleep apnea, snoring etc. Sleep trackers are available in various sizes and shapes from niche wearable to fitness trackers and smartwatches. To monitor users movements and shifts these devices use special hardware which include heart-rate monitor, accelerometer, calorie tracker or pedometer. These hardware identify movements during sleep and gather the information which is analyzed by mobile software to determine sleep pattern.

The demand for sleep tracker market is driven by increasing prevalence of sleep disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnea, snoring etc. Increasing prevalence of aged population, increasing health awareness, technological advancements, new product launches, and increasing research and development activities across the globe boost the market growth. However, high cost of devices may act as restraint for market growth. Emerging markets with increasing geriatric population and technological advancements are expected to bring new growth opportunities for sleep tracker manufacturers.

Based on product, global sleep tracker market is bifurcated into wearable and non-wearable products. Wearable product segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 and is expected to witness rapid CAGR over the forecast period. Ease of use of wearable products, increasing number of new product launches, technological advancements along with increasing prevalence of sleep disorders and growing health awareness are factors boosting the market growth of wearable product segment.

The distribution channel segment is divided E-commerce, retail stores and other channels. E-commerce distribution channel is projected to witness highest growth in the coming years due to increasing smart phone penetration, increasing number of online stores, availability of wide range of products at discounted price and greater convenience for product purchase.

North America dominated the global sleep tracker market in 2018. Increasing prevalence of sleep disorders like sleep apnea, insomnia and increasing risk of sleep related disorders, growing awareness, presence of major players like FitBit, Apple are factors driving the market in this region. Europe was second largest regional market. Increasing awareness and growing aging population are some of the factors that boost the market growth in this region. Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is estimated to register highest growth for sleep tracker market in the coming years. Increasing aging population in China and India, changing lifestyle habits, sedentary lifestyle are some other factors promoting sleep tracker market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa will see considerable growth in coming years.

Major players included in the report are Withings, ResMed, Sleepace, Emfit Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Simmons Bedding Company, Fitbit, and Apple, Inc. among others.

The report segment of global sleep tracker market as follows:

Global Sleep Tracker Market: By Product

Wearable

Smartwatch

Ring

Others

Non-wearable

Bedside Non-wearable Sleep Tracker

Under Mattress Non-wearable Sleep Tracker

Under Sheet Non-wearable Sleep Tracker

Others

Global Sleep Tracker Market: By Distribution Channel

E-Commerce

Retail Stores

Other Channels

Global Sleep Tracker Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

