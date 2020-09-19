Global Cast Saw Devices Market was valued at USD 155.9 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 206.5 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2019 and 2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cast Saw Devices market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cast Saw Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for cast saw devices market was valued at USD 155.9 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 206.5 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2019 and 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global cast saw devices market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other saws have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Cast saw devices are power tools used to remove orthopedic plaster/cast. These use small and sharp blades which rapidly oscillate and cut the hard plaster/cast. The blades used in the cast saw are composed of different materials like ion nitride, stainless steel, and titanium nitride. Rising incidences of accidents, osteoporosis, and trauma across are likely to drive the market for cast saw devices. As per stats provided by WHO, nearly 1.50 million people die every year due to road traffic crashes. Cast saw devices have certain advantages like extremely durability, high cutting performance, easy to use, and less procedure.

The study provides a decisive view on the cast saw devices market by segmenting the market based on saw type, material, end user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The cast saw devices market is segmented on the basis of saw type into electric saw with vacuum, electric saw without vacuum, and battery operated saw. Battery operated saw segment is likely to hold maximum share of the market in 2018 since these devices get activated after pressure is applied and displays the user with optimum speed to be used.

Stainless steel, titanium nitride, ion nitride, and others are the material segment of the cast saw devices market. The titanium nitride segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2018 since these are used constantly in cutting plastics, casting materials, and composites safely. By end user the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held major share of the market in terms of revenue in 2018 since these provide state-of-the-art facilities and most of the trauma cases and related to fractures are handled by hospitals. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period owing to rising emergency cases in this region thus surging operational procedures, wherein cast saw devices play a crucial role.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the cast saw devices along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the cast saw devices market on global level. Rising prevalence of factures is likely to be a major factor driving the growth of cast saw devices market, since these devices are used to remove cast or plasters. As per the stats provided by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), 2017, osteoporosis caused more than 9.0 million fractures annually, resulting in osteoporotic fractures every three seconds. As per WHO in 2017, around 1.30 million people died and 50 million people suffered from fractures and severe injury which has further boosted the market for cast saw devices.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players within global cast saw devices market include McArthur Medical Sales, Inc., Prime Medical, Inc., Hanshin Medical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Bojin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Essity Aktiebolag, Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker Corporation, HEBU medical GmbH, Rimec S.R.L, and OSCIMED S.A.

This report segments the global cast saw devices market as follows:

Global Cast Saw Devices Market: Saw Type Segment Analysis

Electric Saw with Vacuum

Electric Saw without Vacuum

Battery Operated Saw

Global Cast Saw Devices Market: Material Segment Analysis

Stainless Steel

Titanium Nitride

Ion Nitride

Others

Global Cast Saw Devices Market: End User Segment Analysis

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Cast Saw Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

