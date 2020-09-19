Video Microscopes Market by Type (2D and 3D); by End User (Laboratories, Hospitals, and Other End Users): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Video Microscopes market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the video microscopes market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the video microscopes market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the video microscopes market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the video microscopes market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the video microscopes market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the video microscopes market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the video microscopes by segmenting the market based on type, end user, and region. All the segments of video microscopes market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Video microscopes are used to obtain a live image feed directly to LCD projector, TV or a computer. The main aim of using video microscopes in medical end users includes real-time video image of organs or anatomical structures. A large number of video microscopes are available in the market that offer high quality high definition (HD) output feed. Video microscopes differ in terms of setups based on camera type and ability of camera to provide the frames per second. Video microscopes with high quality live feed are gaining momentum in the market for large number of medical end users like surgeries, diagnostic end users, research etc.

The demand for video microscopes market is driven by increasing research and development activities, increasing investments on development of technologically advanced video microscopes along with increasing need for advanced video microscopes for growing therapeutic and diagnostic medical end users. Increasing burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), cancer, increasing aging population across the globe and government funding are expected to support the market growth during the forecast market. However, high cost of video microscopes may impede the market growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements for device miniaturization are expected to bring new avenues for video microscope manufacturers over the forecast period.

Based on type, global video microscopes market 2D and 3D. 3D type video microscopes segment is expected to grow at a faster pace due to higher image quality offered by 3D video microscopes. Also, 3D images that can be viewed in real time motion offer effective image analysis for diagnostic and therapeutic end users. Magnification of the specimen allows easy visualization with capturing of minute details.

Based on end user, video microscopes market is categorized into hospitals, laboratories, and other end users. Hospitals end user segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 whereas laboratories segment will see rapid growth over the forecast period. Use of robotic surgeries to offer better patient services and improve health outcome drive the demand of video microscopes in hospitals. Availability of budgets and large patient pool additionally support the growth.

North America dominated the global video microscopes market in 2018. Technological advancements, availability of developed infrastructure, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, presence of major market players, increasing investments, growing R&D activities and government grants or funding are factors driving the market in this region. Europe was second largest regional market. Presence of developed infrastructure, growing adoption of technologically advanced products at hospitals to offer better patient care and laboratories to meet with current unmet research needs boost the video microscopes market demand in Europe. Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region will exhibit highest growth for video microscopes market in the coming years. Growing adoption of advanced products, increasing R&D spending, increasing aging population and chronic disease burden are some of factors promoting video microscopes market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa will see sluggish growth in coming years.

Major players included in the report are Meiji Techno, Renfert GmbH, PCE Iberica, Olympus Microscopy, Microptik, LW Scientific, and Biobase among others.

