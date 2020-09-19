Global Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market was valued at USD 603.3 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 2,469.1 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% between 2019 and 2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Plantar Fasciitis Treatment market.

Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market: by Type (Medication Therapy (Oral, and Parenteral), Orthotics, Shockwave Therapy (Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy, and Intracorporeal Pneumatic Shockwave Therapy), Surgery, and Others), and by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for plantar fasciitis treatment market was valued at USD 603.3 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 2,469.1 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% between 2019 and 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global plantar fasciitis treatment market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top product, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other saws have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Plantar fasciitis is among the most common cause of injury related to the feet. It affects the heel portion of the foot and results into tenderness of the sole. It is a type of muscle sole inflammation and is highly prevalent among the people who stand on hard surfaces for long periods of time. This disease has emerged as a persistent repetitive strain injury which also afflicts hikers, runners, and walkers, and also those who stands for their living.

The study provides a decisive view on the plantar fasciitis treatment market by segmenting the market based on type, end user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The plantar fasciitis treatment market is segmented on the basis of type into medication therapy, orthotics, shockwave therapy, surgery, and others. The medication therapy market is further segmented into oral, and parenteral. The shockwave therapy market is further segmented into extracorporeal shock wave therapy, and intracorporeal pneumatic shockwave therapy. Shockwave therapy segment is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period. Plantar fasciitis is gaining momentum due to common foot pain conditions which has also raised the number of treatments globally.

By end user the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held major share of the market in terms of revenue in 2018 since medication therapy has gained traction due to most widely adopted line of therapy to manage symptoms related to plantar fasciitis like inflammation and pain. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at high CAGR in the forecast period.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the plantar fasciitis treatment along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the plantar fasciitis treatment market on global level. There has been wide range of treatments which are a promising ally combating severe pain caused due to plantar fasciitis, thus widening the scope of market growth for stakeholders. Large portion of the working class stands for sustained and longer time during their job and suffer from body pain, specifically foot and ankle pain which is among the predominant cause of plantar fasciitis and has also attributed to the fact that, that manufacturing sector continues to expand at an unprecedented rate of the global population engaged in this industry, who stands at one position for a long duration.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players in the market for plantar fasciitis treatment include A. Algeo Limited, Superfeet Worldwide, Inc., Hanger, Inc., Bayer Group (Dr. Scholl”s), GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bauerfeind AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, and Ottobock SE & Co., KGaA. (Ottobock Holding)

This report segments the global plantar fasciitis treatment market as follows:

Global Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market: Type Segment Analysis

Medication Therapy

Oral

Parenteral

Orthotics

Shockwave Therapy

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT)

Intracorporeal Pneumatic Shockwave Therapy (IPST)

Surgery

Others

Global Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market: End User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

