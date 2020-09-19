Pathology Lab Equipment Market: by Application (Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry Testing, Hematology Testing, Microbiology Testing, and Others) and End User (Hospital-based Laboratories, Diagnostic and Clinical Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pathology Lab Equipment market.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the pathology lab equipment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the pathology lab equipment market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the pathology lab equipment market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the pathology lab equipment market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Application and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the pathology lab equipment market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new Application launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the pathology lab equipment market on global and regional basis.

Pathology is the learning of the effects and causes of injury or disease. The modern procedure of pathology is distributed into several sub disciplines within the separate but deeply interrelated aims of biological investigation and medicinal practice.

Factors such as increasing occurrence of chronic ailments, availability of many extra equipments, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness will act as major driving factors in the growth of global pathology lab equipment market. Technological improvements in the field of pathology lab equipment and growing awareness will present an opportunity for the market players in the pathology lab equipment market. Nonetheless, high cost of pathology lab equipment, lack of skilled professionals, and high initial investment will restrict the growth of global pathology lab equipment market.

The global pathology lab equipment market has been split into application, end user, and region. Based on application, pathology lab equipment market has been segmented into diagnostics, clinical chemistry testing, hematology testing, microbiology testing, and others. The hematology testing segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 owing to growing incidence of chronic diseases. The end user segment has been divided into hospital-based laboratories, diagnostic and clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, and others. The diagnostic and clinical laboratories segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. U.S. accounted for the highest share in the North America region due to presence of latest healthcare infrastructure and growing preference of early diagnosis. Europe is likely to be the succeeding key market. The crucial reasons are presence of skilled medical professionals and efforts taken by government. Asia Pacific will develop at the highest growth rate owing to high incidence of chronic disorders and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure. Latin America region will propagate at a noteworthy rate through the assessment time. Middle East & Africa will show positive advancement in the projected time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Agilent, Thermofisher Scientific, Fujifilm, Bio Rad, Shimadzu, Danher, and Waters among others.

This report segments the Global Pathology Lab Equipment Market as follows:

Global Pathology Lab Equipment Market: By Application

Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry Testing

Hematology Testing

Microbiology Testing

Others

Global Pathology Lab Equipment Market: By End User

Hospital-based Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Others

Global Pathology Lab Equipment Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

