Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market was valued at approximately USD 2.11 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3.23 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.3% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Carcinoembryonic Antigen market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Carcinoembryonic Antigen market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market: by Application (Thyroid Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer and Other Applications); by End User (Research and Academic Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and Other End Users)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the carcinoembryonic antigen market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the carcinoembryonic antigen market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the carcinoembryonic antigen market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for carcinoembryonic antigen market was valued at approximately USD 2.11 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 3.23 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.3% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the carcinoembryonic antigen market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the carcinoembryonic antigen market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new application launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the carcinoembryonic antigen market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the carcinoembryonic antigen by segmenting the market based on application, end user and region. All the segments of carcinoembryonic antigen market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Carcinoembryonic antigens (CEA) are class of proteins usually seen in very low amounts in the blood of adults. In various types of cancers as well as benign non-cancerous conditions, the levels of carcinoembryonic antigen in the blood may be increased. Thus CEA can be used as marker for cancer diagnostic tests. CEA test is mainly used for diagnosing colorectal cancer. However it can also be used for diagnosing other cancers including lung, pancreatic, breast, ovarian, liver, stomach etc. This test can also be used for detecting various non-cancerous conditions such as an inflammation such as pancreatitis, benign breast disease, inflammation of the gallbladder or cholecystitis, emphysema, rectal polyps, ulcerative colitis, peptic ulcer etc.

The demand for carcinoembryonic antigen market is driven by increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe and increasing R&D investments for devising early cancer detection cost effective tools. Currently, carcinoembryonic antigen is most cost effective preclinical detection tool for diagnosis of cancer, primary detection of liver metastasis. However lack of awareness and ineffective approach for cancer detection at initial stage may hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Emerging nations with untapped market opportunities are expected to bring new growth avenues for major market players in the global carcinoembryonic antigen.

Based on application, global carcinoembryonic antigen market is bifurcated into thyroid cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal (GI) cancer and other applications. Gastrointestinal cancer application segment accounted for largest market share in 2018 due to increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal cancer. Gastrointestinal cancer includes various caner types such as pancreatic, colon, rectal, liver, stomach, gallbladder, esophageal and anal cancer. Breast cancer application segment will register rapid growth over the forecast period.

The end user segment is divided research and academic institutes, diagnostic centers, hospitals and other end users. Hospitals end user segment held largest market share due to increasing number of patient pool. Diagnostic centers will see highest growth over the forecast period for carcinoembryonic antigen market.

North America dominated the global carcinoembryonic antigen market in 2018. Increasing prevalence of cancers and growing awareness are key factors driving the market growth in this region. Europe was second leading regional market. Availability of developed infrastructure, increasing awareness and growing prevalence of cancer are some of factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is estimated to exhibit highest growth for carcinoembryonic antigen market in the coming years. Growing need for cost effective early cancer detection tests, increasing cancer prevalence and increasing aging population are factors promoting carcinoembryonic antigen market growth in Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa is projected see considerable growth in coming years.

Major players included in the report are Boster Biological Technology, RayBiotech, Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Creative Diagnostics, Correlogic Systems, Inc., GenWay Biotech Inc., Quest Diagnostics, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. among others.

The report segment of global carcinoembryonic antigen market as follows:

Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market: By Application

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Thyroid Cancer

Other Applications

Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market: By End User

Hospitals

Research and Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

Global Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Carcinoembryonic Antigen in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Carcinoembryonic Antigen Market: by Application (Thyroid Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer and Other Applications); by End User (Research and Academic Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals and Other End Users)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580