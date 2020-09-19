Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market: by Material (Polypropylene, Polyester, and Others), Usability (Disposable and Reusable), and End User (Private Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Nursing Homes, and Other): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the antimicrobial hospital curtains market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the antimicrobial hospital curtains market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the antimicrobial hospital curtains market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the antimicrobial hospital curtains market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Material and services segment is benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the antimicrobial hospital curtains market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new Material launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the antimicrobial hospital curtains market on global and regional basis.

Antimicrobial privacy curtains play an important role in controlling contamination within the patient room. These curtains reduce contamination caused due to multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs). Antimicrobial hospital curtains are mostly made from polypropylene or polyester.

Factors such as growing concern of microbial transmission through hospital curtains, increasing need for reducing maintenance cost in hospitals, multiple benefits of disposable antimicrobial curtains, and lack of private accommodation for patients in developing regions will act as major driving factors in the growth of global antimicrobial hospital curtains market. Innovations in the field of antimicrobial textiles and increasing cases of hospital acquired contaminations will present an opportunity for the market players in the antimicrobial hospital curtains market. Nonetheless, lack of awareness in developing regions will restrict the growth of global antimicrobial hospital curtains market.

The global antimicrobial hospital curtains market has been split into material, usability, end user, and region. Based on material, antimicrobial hospital curtains market has been segmented into polypropylene, polyester, and others. The polypropylene segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 owing to the residual activity of polypropylene against a wide variety of pathogens. The usability segment has been divided into disposable and reusable. The reusable segment is expected to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period. The end user segment has been divided into private clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, nursing homes, and other. The hospitals segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 due to high use of antimicrobial privacy curtains in hospitals.

North America will be the leading region during the forecast period. U.S. accounted for the highest share in the North America region due to high awareness regarding use of antimicrobial privacy curtains and availability of major manufacturers. Europe is likely to be the succeeding key market. The crucial reasons are presence of latest healthcare infrastructure and ongoing research in the field of antimicrobial textiles. Asia Pacific will develop at the highest growth rate owing to increasing awareness regarding implementation of best healthcare practices. Latin America region will propagate at a noteworthy rate through the assessment time. Middle East & Africa will show positive advancement in the projected time-frame.

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as Endurocide Limited, Elers Medical, Hospital Curtain Solutions, Hangzhou Xiang Jun Textile Flame Retardant Technology, National Surgical Corporation, ANGLO MIDDLE EAST, Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment, RD Plast, Tracks2Curtains, and EcoMed Technologies among others.

This report segments the Global Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market as follows:

Global Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market: By Material

Polypropylene

Polyester

Others

Global Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market: By Usability

Disposable

Reusable

Global Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market: By End User

Private Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Nursing Homes

Others

Global Antimicrobial Hospital Curtains Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

