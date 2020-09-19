Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market was valued at approximately USD 12.46 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 22.15 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Therapeutic Respiratory Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market: by Product (Humidifiers, Inhalers, Ventilators, OSA Devices and Other Products); by End User (Homecare Settings, Hospitals and Other End Users)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the therapeutic respiratory devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the therapeutic respiratory devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the therapeutic respiratory devices market on a global as well as regional level.

According to the report, global demand for therapeutic respiratory devices market was valued at approximately USD 12.46 billion in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 22.15 billion by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 8.6% between 2019 and 2025.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the therapeutic respiratory devices market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the therapeutic respiratory devices market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, regional expansion of major participants involved in the therapeutic respiratory devices market on global and regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view on the therapeutic respiratory devices by segmenting the market based on product, end user and region. All the segments of therapeutic respiratory devices market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2025.

Therapeutic respiratory devices are used for treating various chronic respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, asthma, sleep disorders etc. These devices assist in airway clearance thus improving pulmonary function. Different types of respiratory devices are available such as long-term respiratory devices for intensive care, emergency respiratory devices for rescue application, and mobile home respiratory devices.

The demand for therapeutic respiratory devices market is driven by increasing occurrence of various respiratory and pulmonary disorders such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) along with increasing aging population across the globe. However lack of patient adherence to treatment and increasing cost burden of respiratory diseases may hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Untapped markets and technological advancements to improve therapeutic respiratory device efficiency and miniaturization to make them portable are factors that are expected to bring new growth avenues for major market players in the global therapeutic respiratory devices.

Based on product, global therapeutic respiratory devices market is bifurcated into humidifiers, inhalers, ventilators, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) devices, and other products. OSA devices product segment accounted for almost two third of overall market share in 2018 due to growing prevalence of sleep disorders such as insomnia, sleep apnea, snoring etc. OSA devices segment is projected to retain its market share over the forecast period whereas ventilators are expected to register highest growth due to various factors such as increasing aging population, rise in number of surgeries, preterm births and respiratory diseases. OSA devices product segment is sub segmented into adaptive servo-ventilators, oxygen concentrators and PAP devices. Humidifiers are sub segmented into standalone humidifiers, built-in humidifiers, integrated humidifiers, passover humidifiers and heated humidifiers. Inhalers segment is sub segmented into metered dose inhalers (MDIs), nebulizers and dry powder inhalers (DPIs).

The end user segment is divided homecare settings, hospitals and other end users. Hospitals end user segment held largest market share due to ease of access, availability of advanced health facilities, equipment, skilled professionals and increasing number of patient pool. Homecare settings end user will see highest growth over the forecast period for therapeutic respiratory devices market due to increasing elderly population requiring home healthcare services.

North America dominated the global therapeutic respiratory devices market in 2018. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing aging population, increasing lifestyle changes such as smoking and environmental factors are expected to drive the market growth in North America. Europe was second leading regional market. Availability of developed infrastructure, increasing awareness and growing prevalence of respiratory diseases are major factors that boost market growth in this region. Latin America is estimated to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is projected to see highest growth for therapeutic respiratory devices market in the coming years. Increasing aging population, increasing need for portable, easy to use home therapeutic devices for elderly care, lifestyle changes and environmental conditions are factors that fuel Asia Pacific therapeutic respiratory devices market growth. Middle East and Africa is projected see considerable growth in coming years.

Major players included in the report are Smiths Medical, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, Inogen, Hill-Rom, Hamilton Medical, GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Compumedics Limited, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Breas Medical, and AirSep Corporation among others.

The report segment of global therapeutic respiratory devices market as follows:

Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market: By Product

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) Devices

PAP Devices

Oxygen Concentrators

Adaptive Servo-ventilators

Ventilators

Inhalers

Nebulizers

Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI)

Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI)

Humidifiers

Heated Humidifiers

Passover Humidifiers

Integrated Humidifiers

Built-in Humidifiers

Standalone Humidifiers

Other Products

Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market: By End User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Other End Users

Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Therapeutic Respiratory Devices in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market: by Product (Humidifiers, Inhalers, Ventilators, OSA Devices and Other Products); by End User (Homecare Settings, Hospitals and Other End Users)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580