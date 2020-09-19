Global Oculoplastic Surgery Market was valued at approximately USD 7042.5 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 10436.4 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.78% between 2018 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Oculoplastic Surgery market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Oculoplastic Surgery market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Oculoplastic Surgery market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Oculoplastic Surgery market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Oculoplastic Surgery market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Oculoplastic Surgery market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Procedure, End user, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Oculoplastic Surgery Market was valued at approximately USD 7042.5 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 10436.4 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 5.78% between 2018 and 2025.

Oculoplastic surgery is a plastic surgery in regions such as eyelids, eye orbit (eye socket), face tear ducts. Anomalies such as eyelid abnormalities, eye socket trauma, thyroid eye disease, orbital disease, and tearing issues are corrected in-order.

The study provides a decisive view on the Oculoplastic Surgery market by segmenting the market based on Procedure, End user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on the Procedure segment, the market is bifurcated Eyelid Surgery, Face Lift, Brow Lift & Forehead Lift, Pediatric Oculoplastic surgery and Others. The category of eyelid surgery was the largest market size in 2018. Also known as eyelid surgery or blepharoplasty, eyelid surgery removes excess skin from the upper eyelid and reduces bagginess from the lower eyelid. Based on the End user segment, the market is bifurcated into Hospitals, ASCs and Clinics and Others. In 2018, ambulatory surgical centers accounted for the largest market share of over 60% and the segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The high proportion is attributed primarily to the growing number of outpatient surgeries that do not require a hospital stay. The availability of an outpatient surgery center helps to transform healthcare facilities and the medical equipment market.

The geographical segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Due to the growing volume of procedures and high treatment costs, North America led the market in 2018. In the last four years alone, North America has a large adjustable population with a millennial aesthetic user rate tripled in the U.S. In the same year, the U.S. dominated the regional Oculoplastic surgery market, driven by the country”s high number of procedures. Blepharoplasty-removal of excess tissue around the eyelids is one of the country”s most common cosmetic procedures, according to the American Society of Esthetic Plastic Surgeons. In 2018, U.S. conducted 115,000 blepharoplasty procedures.

It is expected that increased prevalence for eye-related disorders such as blurry vision, wrinkles near the eyes, and droopy eyes will help market growth. More than 1.3 million eyelid operations were conducted worldwide in 2018, according to the American Society of Esthetic Plastic Surgery. Increasing medical tourism and enhanced reimbursement policies are projected to have a positive impact on the growth of the oculoplastic surgery industry in the foreseeable future in both developed and developing economies. The other factors driving market growth are growing disposable income, increasing acceptance of various oculoplastic surgeries, and willingness to spend on esthetic surgeries.

Key players within global Oculoplastic Surgery market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Blink Medical Ltd., BMT Medizintechnik GmbH, Integra Life Sciences, Integra Life Sciences, Karlz Storz, Shoyukai, Bolton Surgical Ltd., Sklar Surgical Instruments, Stanford Health Care, Stanford Health Care, TEKNO-MEDICAL Optik-Chirurge GmbH and Zimmer Biomet holdings, Inc. amongst others.

