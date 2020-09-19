Global Rhinoplasty Market was valued at approximately USD 3156.4 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4856.8 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.35% between 2018 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rhinoplasty market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Rhinoplasty market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Rhinoplasty market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Rhinoplasty market on a global level. In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the Rhinoplasty market we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein Treatment, and Technique and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

According to the report, global demand for Rhinoplasty Market was valued at approximately USD 3156.4 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4856.8 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 6.35% between 2018 and 2025.

Rhinoplasty is a procedure that changes the nose”s shape. Rhinoplasty may be motivated by changing the nose”s appearance, improving breathing, or both. The nose”s upper part is bone, and the lower part is cartilage. Rhinoplasty can cause bone, cartilage, skin, or all three to change. Rhinoplasty can change your nose”s length, shape, or proportion. Repairing injury deformities, fixing a birth defect or enhancing any breathing difficulties can be achieved.

The study provides a decisive view on the Rhinoplasty market by segmenting the market based on Treatment, therapeutic condition, Technique, end user and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on Treatment, the market is segmented into Reconstructive, Reduction, Augmentation, Post traumatic, Revision, Filler, and other Treatments. Increased Rhinoplasty both in terms of market sales and share in 2018 dominated the market. This is due to the use of the type of treatment to enhance the nose”s structure and function. Increasing cases of failed Rhinoplasty procedures are expected to contribute to the rise in secondary Rhinoplasty procedures required to correct the deformities caused by primary Rhinoplasty.

Based on the Technique segment, the market is bifurcated into Open Rhinoplasty and Closed Rhinoplasty. Open Rhinoplasty dominated the market in 2018 and over the forecast period is expected to remain dominant and grow at the highest CAGR. Ability of the technique to undertake extensive and complex nasal surgeries is anticipated to fuel the segment growth. The open technique is used not only as cosmetic surgery, but also to enhance the functions of the nose. The increased surgical exposure in case of complicated nasal anatomy and overall clinical accuracy provides direct attention for better results.

The geographical segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The overall market was dominated by North America in 2018. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the presence in North America of board certified and skilled cosmetic surgeons has fuelled the growth of the regional market. In addition, it is projected that the adoption of advanced technology coupled with increasing consumer awareness of physical appearance would drive growth. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest CAGR due to rising disposable income coupled with medical tourism due to the availability of low cost procedures and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

Technological advances in Rhinoplasty-used products and surgical procedures are expected to increase the options available to patients and physicians alike, thus boosting demand. The adoption of techniques such as integrated piezotome 3D osteotomies and intraoperative navigation during surgery and the availability of FDA-approved ultrasound devices has improved the procedure”s accuracy. The 3D osteotomies with integrated navigation have removed the need for blind maneuvering and assist comprehensive procedures while ultrasound tools are expected to minimize revision rates for rhinoplastics. In addition, the ongoing development of the non-surgical Rhinoplasty electromechanical reshaping method is expected to further boost demand over the forecast period. For reconstruction of the nose, this procedure uses electrical and small needles. The technique is estimated to avoid scarring, odor change, stitches, and difficulties in breathing associated with traditional Rhinoplasty. Researchers have assessed this technique in animals and are currently working to determine the safety of this technique in humans.

Key players within global Rhinoplasty market include COMEG Medical Technologies, Grover Aesthetics, Implantech, New York Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery, Stryker, Sunset Cosmetic Surgery, and Surgiform Technology, Ltd. amongst others.

The report segments global Rhinoplasty market as follows:

Global Rhinoplasty Market: Treatment Segment Analysis

Augmentation

Reduction

Post traumatic

Reconstructive

Revision

Filler

Others (Ethnic Rhinoplasty, Refinement Rhinoplasty)

Global Rhinoplasty Market: Technique Segment Analysis

Open Rhinoplasty

Closed Rhinoplasty

Global Rhinoplasty Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

