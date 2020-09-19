Global Blockchain Market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 53.5 Billion in 2025, growing at a rate of 53.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Blockchain market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Blockchain Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Blockchain market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Blockchain Market: by Type (Public, Private, and Hybrid) by Application (Payments, Exchanges, Documentation, Supply Chain Management, Digital Identity, and Others) by Organization Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises) by Vertical (Government, BFSI, Retail and e-Commerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for blockchain market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 53.5 Billion in 2025, growing at a rate of 53.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Blockchain is a technology that consists of a growing list of records of transactions made in cryptocurrency. Data is added to blocks that are connected, thus creating a chain of blocks linked together.

The blockchain market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to the rising investment in blockchain technology and venture capital funding. It is used for smart contracts, payments, compliance management, digital identity risk and many more. Early adoption of blockchain was made by Bitcoin in 2009. Apart from financial services, industries such as healthcare, transportation, BFSI, the government are using blockchain to manage their information.

Rising need for faster transactions, increasing demand for simplified business processes is driving the market. Further, growing adoption of blockchain as service, increased transaction management efficiency, change in international trade, digitalization across various industry sectors, and transparency of information are fueling the market growth. However, high initial investments and security issues are anticipated being major drawbacks for the market development during the forecast timespan.

The blockchain market is bifurcated on the basis of type, application, organization size, vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is further segmented into the public, private, and hybrid blockchain. Hybrid segment is projected to grow at a considerable rate as it offers common features of private and public blockchain solutions. It offers privacy as it is not accessible to everyone. The hybrid solution offers features such as transparency, integrity, and security. Based on the application, the blockchain market is divided into payments, exchanges, documentation, supply chain management, digital identity, and others.

Based on organization size, the market is further bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises. The SMEs segment is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the advantage of blockchain technology, such as automating payroll, inventory, invoicing and other business processes. Furthermore, blockchain technology helps SMEs to streamline operations at a faster rate and cost-effectively.

Based on the region, the blockchain market is segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America region is anticipated to hold a substantial share of the global blockchain market over the forecast period. This share is due to the increasing investment in the development of blockchain technology, increasing acceptance of blockchain technologies in various industries such as in retail, real estate, IT and Telecommunication, and transportation and logistics among others. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a notable rise in the blockchain market over the estimated timespan owing to the growth and development of financial sector in this region. Rapid development of economies such as China and India are projected to fuel the demand for blockchain market.

Noticeable players in blockchain market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Digital Asset Holdings LLC, Consensus Systems (ConsenSys), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., R3, and Ripple among others.

The report segment of global blockchain market as follows:

Global Blockchain Market: Type Segment Analysis

Public blockchain

Private blockchain

Hybrid blockchain

Global Blockchain Market: Application Segment Analysis

Payments

Exchanges

Documentation

Supply Chain Management

Digital Identity

Others

Global Blockchain Market: Organization Size Segment Analysis

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Blockchain Market: Vertical Segment Analysis

Government

BFSI

Retail and e-Commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Global Blockchain Market: Regional Segment Analysis

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Blockchain in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Blockchain Market: by Type (Public, Private, and Hybrid) by Application (Payments, Exchanges, Documentation, Supply Chain Management, Digital Identity, and Others) by Organization Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises) by Vertical (Government, BFSI, Retail and e-Commerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029.

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580