Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market was valued at USD 1,298.5 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 2,105.7 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2019 and 2025

Abstract

According to the report, global demand for intrapartum monitoring devices market was valued at USD 1,298.5 million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of USD 2,105.7 million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2019 and 2025

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global intrapartum monitoring devices market. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). In-depth secondary research is used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. Macro-economic indicators such as healthcare industry outlook, healthcare spending, research funding, GDP along with company websites, company annual reports, white papers, financial reports and other saws have also been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers.

Intrapartum monitoring devices are used in the continuous monitoring during labor. These are used to determine the health status and preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth like infection, severe bleeding and high blood pressure. The advancements in the intrapartum monitoring devices are playing a vital role in maternal care along with the improvements in gynecological devices. Growing concerns in terms of improved maternity care and growing number of preterm births and, development in healthcare infrastructure globally, the market for intrapartum monitoring market is also growing. Besides, factors like affordability in intrapartum care facilities and ease of access are also likely to serve the purpose of enhanced maternity care. Expensive technologies are categorized based on cost, technical feasibility, safety, local need, and its effectiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the intrapartum monitoring devices market by segmenting the market based on product, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The market for intrapartum monitoring devices is segmented on the basis of product into electrodes, and monitors. The electrodes are further segmented into intrauterine pressure catheters, fetal scalp electrodes, transducers for fetal heart rate, and transducers for uterine contractions. The electrodes segment held major share of the intrapartum monitoring devices segment in 2018 due to their higher purchase volume. The fetal scalp electrodes held major share among these due to their higher adoption rates and growing need for internal monitoring especially in mothers suffering from gestational diabetes.

Based on end user the market is bifurcated into hospitals, maternity centers, and others. The hospitals held major share of the market in 2018 due to availability of improved intrapartum devices in this segment. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa with its further bifurcation into major countries. North America held major share of the market in 2018 due to rising cases of obesity, growing rate of preterm births, and infant mortality rates in this region. As per the stats provided by CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) 1 in 10 infants born in the U.S. were premature in 2017.

The study also includes drivers and restraints for the intrapartum monitoring devices along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Besides, the report includes the study of opportunities and trends available in the intrapartum monitoring devices market on global level. As per the stats provided by WHO 99.0% of the maternal occur in low resource healthcare settings. Thus, emphasis is made on the development of cost-effective and improved intrapartum care technologies. Besides, technology advancement in the field of intrapartum monitoring devices is boosting market growth. Industry players are superior quality devices to cater to increasing demand. But, stringent regulatory landscape and complication associated with these devices is hindering the market growth of these devices globally.

The report also provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader view of the key players in the market. Industry insights and information is delivered in the required format. SAC develops a list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers and industry experts. Some of the players in the market for intrapartum monitoring devices include Arjo, Natus Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Olympus Corporation, Analogic Corporation, GE Healthcare, MindChild Medical, Medtronic PLC, Cooper Surgical, and Stryker Corporation.

This report segments the global intrapartum monitoring devices market as follows:

Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market: Product Segment Analysis

Monitors

Electrodes

Fetal Scalp Electrodes

Intrauterine Pressure Catheters

Transducers for Fetal Heart Rate

Transducers for Uterine Contractions

Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market: End User Segment Analysis

Hospitals

Maternity Centers

Others

Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

